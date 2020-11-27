Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 27)

After celebrating Thanksgiving, Netflix gives its subscribers even more to be thankful for as they head into the weekend. Following the release of more than a dozen new titles throughout the week, the streaming giant is preparing to expand its streaming library even further this weekend, giving subscribers plenty to do after they finish their online Black Friday shopping. This weekend will see a total of 10 new titles headed to the streaming library, and this weekend, all of them are Netflix originals! The new additions will prove Netflix's commitment to providing subscribers with plenty of holiday content, as the new additions include everything from holiday-themed children’s specials to holiday baking competitions. The new titles join a growing list of holiday fare being offered at the streaming giant this season. The complete holiday lineup, which will feature even more titles rolling out in December, can be found by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas' Cory Carson is helping to spread the holiday cheer in Netflix's latest spinoff of its popular animated children series Go! Go! Cory Carson. On Friday, Nov. 27, the streaming giant will be stocking A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas, which will find Cory working to save Christmas after a snowplow, who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa, crashes into his yard. The holiday special is the latest addition to Go! Go! Cory Carson!. Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series first debuted on the streamer in January of this year and follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills. The series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam and Maisie Benson. prevnext

'Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' Netflix is shining a spotlight on the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and her "Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" production, the classic ballet performed annually by the gifted students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA). Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, from Shondaland, features intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA's world-class dance instructors, and her inspirational students as it provides insights into Allen's own personal journey pursuing an art form where she did not always see herself reflected in its imagery. It will be available for streaming Friday. prevnext

'Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2' Netflix is giving subscribers a fix for their sweet tooth with a holiday-themed special of original baking competition Sugar Rush. The relentlessly fast-paced series sees a group of bakers racing against the clock to create treats that are both beautiful in appearance and taste delicious. In Sugar Rush Christmas, the bakers compete to create the best holiday-themed confections. The six-episode second season premieres on Friday. prevnext

'Überweihnachten / Over Christmas' One man will be in for the shock of a lifetime this holiday season with the debut of the Netflix original series Überweihnachten, or Over Christmas. Set for a Friday release, the three-part miniseries stars German comedian Luke Mockridge as Bastian, a "loser" who Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The in-fighting between them eventually unveils another family secret. prevnext

'Virgin River: Season 2' On Friday, Netflix is dropping the second season of its fan-favorite original series Virgin River. The series, based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who moves from LA to a remote northern California town after answering an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner. Hoping for a fresh start, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected. The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/27/20:

The Call – NETFLIX FILM

Don't Listen – NETFLIX FILM

La Belva / The Beast – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/28/20:

The Uncanny Counter – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/29/20:

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! – NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 11/27/20:

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms prevnext