Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Nov. 10)

Netflix's streaming library will get a little bigger this weekend as new titles from the streamer's November 2023 content list arrive. Beginning Friday, Netflix is set to add four all-new titles to its catalogue, including three Netflix originals. The new arrivals will join additions throughout the week like The Claus Family 3 and The Improv: 60 and Still Standing.

'At the Moment' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache. The series features an impressive ensemble cast, including Gingle Wang, Wu Kang-ren, Ruby Lin, Alyssa Chia, Dee Hsu, Austin Lin, Esther Liu, Huang Lu Tzu-yin (Lulu), Tseng Jing-hua, Vivian Sung, Puff Kuo, Kelly Lin, Derek Chang, Terrance Lau Chun-him, Shiou Chieh-kai, Berant Zhu, Nash Zhang, Nikki Hsieh, Johnny Yang, and JC Lin."

'The Killer' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

'Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "The Season 2 premiere features defending champion Party Time taking on teams led by Grant McCartney and David Campbell."

'Laguna Beach: Season 3' Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "With Laguna's best and brightest away at college, a new crop of seniors rules the scene. Still, old flames – and new romances – spark between the groups."

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, only a single title will exit Netflix, with Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 bidding farewell on Friday. It will be followed by several more departures throughout November. Leaving 11/15/23

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving Leaving 11/22/23

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1 Leaving 11/29/23

Disappearance at Clifton Hill Leaving 11/30/23

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air