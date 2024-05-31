Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 31)
'La La Land,' 'S.W.A.T.,' The Breakfast Club,' and more hit Netflix this weekend.
As Netflix says goodbye to May and hello to June this weekend, the streamer is marking the transition in a big way. Subscribers browsing the Netflix streaming library this weekend will see 36 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals available to stream, including new originals like the film A Part of You and the Netflix Family title Too Old for Fairy Tales 2.
'A Part of You'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 31
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "A Part of You is a story about life and death that portrays the experience of being 17 years old and feeling like your heart is about to burst from your chest.
Agnes' older sister Julia possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she's the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she's dating Noel. If only Agnes could be more like her.
When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes' world is turned upside down, and she's forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she's on the verge of obtaining everything she's ever desired, but at what cost?"
'How to Ruin Love: The Proposal'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 31
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back."
'Raising Voices'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 31
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Alma is 17 years old and is about to finish high school. Greta and Nata are her two best friends; they have known each other since they were little, they party together and face the typical issues of their age: feeling left out, jealousy, problems with their parents, and even toxic relationships... But when the profile @Iam_colemanmiller publishes a photo with the caption "This is me the day before I was raped", normality disappears and everything changes. How and when did this assault happen? Who is behind this profile? How much truth is there in this accusation and who is the real victim?"
'Tòkunbọ̀'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 31
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Tokunbo, an ex-car smuggler, is on a dangerous mission to save his family by delivering a government official's daughter to her captors."
'Too Old for Fairy Tales 2'
Premiere Date: Saturday, June 1
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "After his mother's new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he's never met."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 5/31/24
Chola Chabuca
Avail. 6/1/24
917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil's Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 5/31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You've Got Mail
Leaving 6/2/24
Bullet Train
Ready Player One
What was added this week?
Avail. 5/28/24
Burnt
Avail. 5/29/24
Bionic (BR)- NETFLIX FILM
Colors of Evil: Red (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Patrick Melrose
Avail. 5/30/24
Eric (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Geek Girl (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
