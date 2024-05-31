Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 31)

As Netflix says goodbye to May and hello to June this weekend, the streamer is marking the transition in a big way. Subscribers browsing the Netflix streaming library this weekend will see 36 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals available to stream, including new originals like the film A Part of You and the Netflix Family title Too Old for Fairy Tales 2. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Part of You' Premiere Date: Friday, May 31

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A Part of You is a story about life and death that portrays the experience of being 17 years old and feeling like your heart is about to burst from your chest. Agnes' older sister Julia possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she's the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she's dating Noel. If only Agnes could be more like her. When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes' world is turned upside down, and she's forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she's on the verge of obtaining everything she's ever desired, but at what cost?"

'How to Ruin Love: The Proposal' Premiere Date: Friday, May 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back."

'Raising Voices' Premiere Date: Friday, May 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Alma is 17 years old and is about to finish high school. Greta and Nata are her two best friends; they have known each other since they were little, they party together and face the typical issues of their age: feeling left out, jealousy, problems with their parents, and even toxic relationships... But when the profile @Iam_colemanmiller publishes a photo with the caption "This is me the day before I was raped", normality disappears and everything changes. How and when did this assault happen? Who is behind this profile? How much truth is there in this accusation and who is the real victim?"

'Tòkunbọ̀' Premiere Date: Friday, May 31

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Tokunbo, an ex-car smuggler, is on a dangerous mission to save his family by delivering a government official's daughter to her captors."

'Too Old for Fairy Tales 2' Premiere Date: Saturday, June 1

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "After his mother's new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he's never met."

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 5/31/24

Chola Chabuca Avail. 6/1/24

917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 5/31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail Leaving 6/2/24

Bullet Train

Ready Player One