Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 22)

The shelves in Netflix's streaming library are continuing to be filled throughout the month of May. This weekend, the streaming giant is set to add a total of seven new titles, five of which of Netflix original series and films. The new additions include everything from bite-sized history lessons to an animated spinoff of one beloved series. Thankfully, all of the new additions, which join dozens of others already made throughout the month, will not be coming at much of a loss. While several titles have already left the streaming platform in May, joining a growing number of 2020 departures, this weekend will see the streaming library only growing. That being said, Netflix subscribers will be forced to say goodbye to a few titles before the month is over, with 18 titles still scheduled to exit. You can see the full list of May 2020 departures by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be added in June 2020.

'Control Z' Social order at El Colegio Nacional will be turned upside down when Netflix debuts its new original series Control Z on Friday, May 22. Created by Carlos Quintanilla and developed by Lemon Studios, the series follows Sofia, a social isolated but observant student who works to track down the person behind the hacker releasing students’ intimate secrets to the entire school. The series stars Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda, Andrés Baida, Macarena García, and Yankel Stevan.

'History 101' Netflix is delivering bite-sized history lessons in its new original series History 101. Set for a Friday debut, the series features infographics and archival footage as it gives lessons on everything from scientific breakthroughs to social movements and world-changing discoveries.

'The Lovebirds' Paramount Pictures' romantic comedy The Lovebirds is headed to Netflix. On Friday, the Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani-starring film will debut on the streaming giant after having its SXSW premiere pulled following the festival’s cancellation and its April 3 theatrical release pulled. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film follows a young couple seemingly headed towards a breakup when they experience a defining moment in their relationship after they unintentionally become embroiled in a murder mystery. As they embark on a "wild race" to find the true killer and clear their names, they must figure out how they and their relationship can survive the night.

'Selling Sunset: Season 2' Netflix is taking subscribers back into the juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients of LA's most elite real estate agents in Season 2 of Selling Sunset. The follows elite real estate brokers selling the luxe life to affluent buyers in Los Angeles. In Season 2, “the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever.” Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim.

'Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2' The Trailer Park Boys are returning, at least in animated form, in Season 2 of Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series. Based on Canadian cult mockumentary Trailer Park Boys, the animated spinoff, which premiered on the streaming platform back in March of 2019, follows a group of residents who live together in a trailer park in Nova Scotia. Season 2 is set to debut on Friday. The original series initially premiered back in 2001, with Season 12 concluding in May of 2018. It inspired three feature films, including the most recent, Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It, which was released back in 2014.

What else is being added this weekend? Netflix originals aren't the only titles headed to the streaming library this weekend. Along with the five originals mentioned above, the content catalogue will be adding two licensed titles, giving subscribers a little more to choose from when they consider their next binge watch. Avail. 5/22/20:

Just Go With It Avail. 5/23/20:

Dynasty: Season 3