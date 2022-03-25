Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 25)

Netflix is finishing off the month of March by making a few final additions to its streaming library. This weekend, the streamer will be rolling out a total of four new additions. Of the new titles, half are Netflix originals, including the Season 2 premiere of the hit Regency era Shondaland drama Bridgerton. The remaining two are licensed films that are sure to have plenty of subscribers pressing play.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
‘Bridgerton: Season 2’
Dear reader, Bridgerton is back! The hit Shondaland Regency era drama makes its return to Netflix on Friday, March 25, and this time it is shifting focus to the oldest Bridgerton brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton. Following the material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn’s series, Bridgerton Season 2 will see Anthony on a quest to find love, though he quickly finds himself caught up in a love triangle after he begins to court new arrival Edwina only to begin developing feelings for her older sister Kate.Bridgerton Season 2 stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, and Charithra Chandran, with Phoebe Dynevor set to return as Daphne Bridgerton alongside many other Season 1 cast members.
‘Transformers: BotBots’
Netflix is expanding the Transformers universe with the Friday premiere of Tranformers: BotBots. Executive produced by Kevin Burke and Chris Wyatt, the series centers on a fun-loving crew of BotBots, Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday small objects. When the lights go out, the BotBots come out to play.
‘Blade Runner 2049’
The 2017 Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is headed to Netflix on Saturday, March 26. The neo-noir science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve stars Ryan Gosling as Officer K, a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. Gosling stars alongside Harrison Ford, who portrays Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.
‘King of Thieves’
Also arriving on Saturday is King of Thieves. Based on he Hatton Garden safe deposit burglary of 2015, the 2018 British heist film follows a crew of retired crooks who reunite for one final job: a major heist in London’s jewelry district. Directed by James Marsh, King of Thieves stars Michael Caine, Tom Courtenay, Michael Gambon, Charlie Cox, Jim Broadbent, Paul Whitehouse, and Ray Winstone.
What’s leaving this weekend?
This weekend, the Netflix streaming library will remain complete. However, the streamer is planning to say goodbye to numerous titles by the end of the month.
Leaving 3/27/22
Lawless
Leaving 3/28/22
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving 3/30/22
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving 3/31/22
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo
What was added this week?
Avail. 3/21/22
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/22/22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – NETFLIX COMEDY
The Principles of Pleasure – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/24/22
Love Like the Falling Petals – NETFLIX FILM