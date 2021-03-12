Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 12)

Daylight saving time may have people dreading this weekend due to the loss of an hour of sleep, but Netflix is making things a little brighter. The streaming giant, known for its expansive catalogue of content, is freshening things up a bit with the addition of six new titles, five of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials.

Although this weekend's additions, which begin appearing in the streaming library on Friday, are relatively light in comparison to other weekends, they join several other titles already made throughout the week. Beginning on Monday, the streamer began stocking additions including Last Chance U: Basketball and Marriage or Mortgage. The new titles also join the long list of additions that kicked off the month, with the full list of March 2021 titles able to be seen by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.