Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 12)
Daylight saving time may have people dreading this weekend due to the loss of an hour of sleep, but Netflix is making things a little brighter. The streaming giant, known for its expansive catalogue of content, is freshening things up a bit with the addition of six new titles, five of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
Although this weekend's additions, which begin appearing in the streaming library on Friday, are relatively light in comparison to other weekends, they join several other titles already made throughout the week. Beginning on Monday, the streamer began stocking additions including Last Chance U: Basketball and Marriage or Mortgage. The new titles also join the long list of additions that kicked off the month, with the full list of March 2021 titles able to be seen by clicking here.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'The One'
Author John Mars' book The One is getting the small screen treatment on Friday, March 12 when Netflix debuts its film adaptation. Set five minutes in the future, the film follows a DNA researcher who creates a bold new matchmaking service that helps people find their perfect partner through a DNA test.prevnext
'Paradise PD: Part 3'
This weekend, Netflix is stocking a new season of its adult animated comedy series Paradise PD. Created by Waco O'Guin and Roger Black, the series follows Kevin Crawford, voiced by David Herman, a rookie on the Paradise City Police Force hoping to follow in his father's footsteps, despite his seeming lack of skills. In Part 3, the not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes. Along with Herman, Paradise PD stars Dana Snyder, Cedric Yarbrough, Tom Kenny, Sarah Chalke, and Kyle Kinane. Part 3 will be available for streaming on Friday.prevnext
'YES DAY'
Netflix is bringing more than just one book to the screen on Friday, as it will also be debuting it's family-friendly comedy Yes Day on Friday. Based on the bestselling children's book of the same name written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, the film follows parents Allison and Carlos and the whirlwind adventure their family goes on after they give their three kids a "yes day," a 24 hour period where their kids make the rules. Directed by Miguel Arteta, the film stars Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, June Diane Raphael, Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 3/12/21:
Love Alarm: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Longing for resounding proof of her feelings, Jojo sets out to uninstall the shield and make the app ring for her one true love."
Paper Lives – NETFLIX FILM
"In the streets of Istanbul, ailing waste warehouse worker Mehmet takes a small boy under his wing and must soon confront his own traumatic childhood."
Avail. 3/14/21:
Audrey (2020)
"Filmmaker Helena Coan examines the remarkable life and career of actress, fashion icon and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn."
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 3/13/21:
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
Leaving 3/14/21:
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
What was added this week?
Avail. 3/8/21:
Bombay Begums – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/9/21:
The Houseboat – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
StarBeam: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/10/21:
Dealer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Basketball – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/11/21:
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters – NETFLIX FILM