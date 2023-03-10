Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 10)

As people prepare to set their clocks forward an hour with the start of daylight savings time on Sunday, Netflix is brightening the weekend with a round of new additions. This weekend, the streamer is set to drop 19 new titles, including more than a dozen titles that may help some stick to their New Year's resolutions of getting in shape, as 14 of this weekend's additions are workout videos. This weekend's roundup also includes five Netflix original series and films, including The Glory Part 2 and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.