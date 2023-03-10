Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 10)
As people prepare to set their clocks forward an hour with the start of daylight savings time on Sunday, Netflix is brightening the weekend with a round of new additions. This weekend, the streamer is set to drop 19 new titles, including more than a dozen titles that may help some stick to their New Year's resolutions of getting in shape, as 14 of this weekend's additions are workout videos. This weekend's roundup also includes five Netflix original series and films, including The Glory Part 2 and Luther: The Fallen Sun.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'The Glory Part 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 10
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes."
'Have a nice day!'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 10
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend a party where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life."
'Luther: The Fallen Sun'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 10
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "In Luther: The Fallen Sun – an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film – a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk."
'Outlast'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 10
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win."
'Rana Naidu'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 10
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Rana Naidu can solve any problem in Bollywood. But when his father is suddenly released from prison, the one mess he can't handle may be his own."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 3/10/23
10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2
Abs & Core Volume 1
Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2
Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
Fitness for Runners Volume 1
High-Intensity Training : Volume 2
Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1
Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1
Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
Yoga Volume 1
Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1
What's leaving this weekend?
Following a week that saw no departures from Netflix's streaming library, the streamer is once again having a quiet weekend, as no titles are set to exit. The break in departures will come to an end, though, as exits are set to resume beginning March 16.
Leaving 3/16/23
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/18/23
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Leaving 3/24/23
Shtisel: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/25/23
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 3/31/23
30 Minutes or Less
Brokeback Mountain
What was added this week?
Avail. 3/6/23
Ridley Jones: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/7/23
World War Z
Avail. 3/8/23
Faraway – NETFLIX FILM
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/9/23
You: Season 4 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES