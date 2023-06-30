Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 30)

Netflix is marking the end of June and the start of July in a big way. This weekend, the streamer is set to add 18 new titles, a combination from its June and July 2023 content lists, including three new Netflix original series and films. This weekend's additions include fan-favorite titles like Star Trek, Titanic, and Warm Bodies, as well as original like Is it Cake, Too?! and The Days. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Synopsis: "Deception is the name of the game for the world's most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges... and you? You'll be asking yourself 'is it real?' Or...Is It Cake?""

Synopsis: "When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem – who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc – for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to...just wreak serious havoc. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, NIMONA is an epic tale about finding friendship in the most surprising situations and accepting yourself and others for who they are. Based on the National Book Award-nominated, New York Times best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson."

Synopsis: "Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat – an unprecedented nuclear disaster."

Alone: Season 9

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? As one month ends and another begins, Netflix will be clearing out its library. This weekend, 12 titles will be leaving Netflix on Friday, with even more set to leave as July begins and carries on. June 30

Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z prevnext