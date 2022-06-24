Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 24)

More titles from the June 2022 content catalogue are finally being made available for streaming! This weekend, Netflix will unlock ix new titles from the expansive June lineup. Along with four Netflix originals like Money Heist spinoff Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and Rowan Atkinson-starring comedy Man Vs Bee are two licensed titles, with subscribers being treated to Season 4 of The CW's The Vampire diaries spinoff The Legacies and Season 18 of ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2' Netflix is kicking the weekend off with a little something for the entire family when angry brides return to the streaming library on Friday, June 24. One of the latest additions to the Angry Birds franchise, the animated series Angry Birds: Summer of Madness. Inspired by the original film's humor and tone, the series follows a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella as they spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood, where sparks and feathers will fly. In Season 2, Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood.

'Man Vs Bee' Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson is taking on an entirely new, and mostly silent, role when Netflix's new series Man Vs Bee premieres on Friday. The mostly silent comedy series chronicles the war between "lovable, but bumbling, dad" Trevor and a bee. After getting a new job as a house sitter, Trevor's first assignment a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork and classic cars hits a massive snag when a bee lands on the scene. What ensues is a hilarious battle as Trevor attempts to keep everything under control.

'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' Money Heist may have come to an end, but Netflix isn't done the hit heist drama. On Friday, the streamer is embarking on yet another epic heist when Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area premieres. The new series, based on the Spanish heist crime drama series of the same name, follows "The Professor," a strategist criminal mastermind, and his plans to pull off a heist in Korean Peninsula, involving a group of thieves overtaking the mint of a unified Korea. Directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, the new Netflix original series stars Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 6/24/22

Legacies: Season 4 The Man from Toronto – NETFLIX FILM

"A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world's deadliest assassin – known only as The Man from Toronto – run into each other at a holiday rental." Avail. 6/25/22

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18

What's leaving this weekend? The Netflix library will be remaining intact this weekend, as the streamer is opting not to toss any titles out. That being said, there are still plenty of days left in June, and they will be marked by a string of departure, including several fan-favorite titles. Leaving 6/29/22

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10 Leaving 6/30/22

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me