The weekend is fast approaching, and Netflix has binge watchers covered with the newest round of additions slated to be added on June 21, 22, and 23.

This weekend, the popular streaming service will be adding a slew of new titles, including a total of 10 original series and films, with enough options to satiate everyone’s genre cravings. From offering an up-close look at life behind bars to promising plenty of laughs with a brand-new comedy, this weekend will bring subscribers of the popular streaming platform plenty of options for their next binging event.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Ad Vitam

In a world where death has been conquered and humans can live forever thanks to a new age of medical technology, a cop and a rebellious 20-something embark on a mysterious investigation following the mass suicide of seven teens.



Created by Thomas Cailley and Sébastien Mounier, this Netflix original series stars Yvan Attal, Garance Marillier, and Niels Schneider.



Ad Vitam will be available for streaming on Friday, June 21.

Bolívar

On Friday, Netflix is offering a dramatization of the life and loves of of Venezuelan leader Simón Bolívar, who helped several countries gain independence from Spain.



Bolívar, a Colombian biographical television series written by Juana Uribe and originally airing on Caracol Televisión, is based on the life of the Venezuelan liberator Simón Bolívar. The Netflix original series stars Luis Gerónimo Abreu and José Ramón Barreto.

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Netflix is adding the sophomore season of true crime documentary The Confession Tapes to the streaming library on Friday.



Created by Kelly Loudenberg, the Netflix original tackles a different case each episode and investigates cases where people convicted of murder claim their confessions were coerced, involuntary or false.



Season 2 will tackle four more stories of people who confessed to crimes that they now claim they didn’t commit.

Dark: Season 2

Prepare to travel through time in Season 2 of Netflix original science fiction thriller Dark.



Co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese and starring Oliver Masucci, Karoline Eichhorn, and Jördis Triebel, the German-language series tells the story of four families whose lives are thrown into chaos following the disappearance of two children in their small German town. The disappearances are followed by supernatural twists that tie back to the same town in 1986.



Headed to the streaming library on Friday, Season 2 will see the date for the the apocalyptic Last Cycle approaching and Jonas desperately trying to return to 2020 after being thrust into the future. Meanwhile, Martha, Magnus, and Franziska attempt to uncover how Bartosz’ is involved in the mysterious incidents occurring in their small hometown of Winden.

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

Netflix is taking viewers back behind the bars of juvenile correctional facilities in the sophomore season of Girls Incarcerated.



While Season 1 followed the teenage inmates of the Madison Juvenile Correctional Facility in Madison, Indiana, Season 2 follows teen girls at two difference two juvenile correctional facilities in Indiana as they struggle with conflict and heartbreak and attempt to turn their lives around.



Season 2 of the Netflix original series will be available for streaming on Friday.

Mr. Iglesias

Netflix is stocking yet another comedy promising plenty of laughs in its streaming library come Friday.



Mr. Iglesias, starring stand-up phenom Gabriel Iglesias, follows a good-natured public high school history teacher who takes on the role of teaching gifted but misfit kids at his alma mater to save them from being :counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal and to help them unlock their full potential.



Set to be made available for streaming on Friday, the multi-camera series also stars Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Richard Gant, Sherri Shepherd, Fabrizio Guido, and Oscar Nunez.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

In addition to the titles listed above, Netflix will be rolling out eight more titles throughout the weekend.



Avail. 6/21/19:

The Casketeers: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil – NETFLIX FILM

La misma sangre – NETFLIX FILM

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

What Was Added This Week

Proving June to be a strong month for content additions, the titles set to be added this weekend join a handful of others stocked in the streaming library throughout the week.



Avail. 6/17/19:

The Missing: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 6/18/19:

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big Kill

Avail. 6/19/19:

Beats – NETFLIX FILM

The Edge of Democracy – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/20/19:

Le Chant du Loup – NETFLIX FILM