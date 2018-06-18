Netflix is sprucing up their viewing options over the course of the weekend with the addition of several new series and films.

Beginning Friday, June 15, the streaming giant is rolling out a handful of new additions to appease subscribers’ viewing habits and binge watching needs. With the addition of several new Netflix original series, a handful of films, some fan-favorite network series, and even a few options for kids, Netflix is making sure that there is something new for everybody to watch this weekend.

Keeping scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Coming 6/15

Avail. 6/15/18:



La Hora Final

On Friday, June 15, Netflix will be adding La Hora Final to its library.

The Spanish language drama, originally released in 2017, tells the story of the 1992 hunting and capture by the Peruvian police of the Leader of Sendero Luminoso (the Shining Path), Abigail Guzmán, who notoriously killed thousands of people during his reign of terror in the country.



Lust Stories

Adding a new anthology on Friday, Netflix film Lust Stories offers four short films from four of India’s biggest directors: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The films explore love, lust, sex and relationships from the viewpoint of Indian women.

Avail. 6/15/18:



Maktub

Two low-level mobsters in Jersualem decide to turn their lives around after they survive a bomb attack by making strangers’ Wailing Wall prayers come true.



The Netflix film, Maktub, will be available for streaming beginning Friday, June 16.



Set It Up

Another original film making its way to the streaming giant on Friday, Set It Up follows the humorous journey of two overworked and underpaid assistants who are in desperate need of a break from work. In an attempt to get their bosses off their backs, and likewise give them their well-deserved breaks, they team up on a mission to get their bosses to fall in love.

Avail. 6/15/18:



Step Up 2: The Streets

A sequel to the 2008 film Step Up, romance is unexpectedly sparked between two students with completely different backgrounds at the Maryland School of the Arts. Rebellious dancer Andie, who is trying to hold onto her past and find her place at her new school, and fellow dancer Chase team up to form a group of outcasts to compete in Baltimore’s underground dance battle The Streets.



Step Up 2: The Streets will be added to the Netflix library on Friday.



Sunday’s Illness

Written and directed by Ramón Salazar, Netflix film Sunday’s Illness tells the story of Chiara, who finds her mother, Anabel, decades after she was abandoned and asks for one simple request: to spend 10 day together after 35 years apart. Staying in a cabin in the remote part of the woods, the estranged mother and daughter are forced to face years of hurt, anger, and confusion.



Sunday’s Illness will be available for streaming beginning Friday.

Avail. 6/15/18:



The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

In the 2009 adventure film The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, set to hit the streaming giant’s shelves on Friday, Dr. Parnassus, the leader of a traveling show, is forced to face the reality of a deal he made thousands of years ago: he sold his daughter’s soul to the devil. In order to save his daughter, Valentina, he must collect five souls, though whoever collects them first gets to keep Valentina.



The Ranch: Part 5

Part 5 of Netflix original series The Ranch hits the streaming giant on Friday.



The series, starring Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Debra Winger, and Sam Elliot, follows the story of Colt, who returns home to his family’s ranch in Colorado after ending his semi-pro football career. Part 5 will see reunited high school sweethearts Colt and Abby marry, a wildfire, and plenty of jokes.

Part 5, technically the series’ third season, will also see the exit of star Danny Masterson following accusations of sexual assault.

Avail. 6/15/18:



True: Magical Friends

Adding another original series to their children’s collection, True: Magical Friends, the first chapter in season 2 of True and the Rainbow Kingdom, will see True and her friend Bartleby working together to solve problems, including a troll.



The five-episode first-half of season 2 will be available for streaming beginning Friday, June 15.



True: Wonderful Wishes

Debuting on the same day, the second half of season 2 of True and the Rainbow Kingdom will see True and Bartleby embarking on a journey to the bottom of the Living Sea and the top of Mount Tippy Tippy Top all in order to make sure wishes come true.



True: Wonderful Wishes, consisting of five episodes, will hit the Netflix library on Friday.



Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

A reboot of Beast King GoLion and the Voltron franchise, Voltron: Legendary Defender follows Paladins, who manage to form a robot warrior and fight evil when they come together.



After leaving anime fans with a cliffhanger in season 5, season 6 of the series will see “the lines between darkness and light” continuing to blur as “shocking revelations and power struggles send Voltron hurtling toward another epic showdown.”

Coming 6/16

Avail. 6/16/18:



Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

Grey’s Anatomy may be on a season hiatus on ABC, but fans of the series can catch up on the series when season 14 makes its way to the Netflix library on Saturday, June 16.



Packed full with the usual relationship, medical, and personal drama, season 14 also left fans reeling when fan favorites Arizona and April left the series, their departures having been announced weeks ahead of time. Jessica Capshaw had been on the series for 10 seasons as Dr. Arizona Robbins, while Sarah Drew had been on the series for nine seasons as Dr. April Kepner.



In Bruges

In this 2008 comedy crime film, hit men Rey and Ken are forced to lay low in a bed-and-breakfast in Bruges, Belgium after a job goes awry. As they wait for orders from their boss, the two encounter potentially life-changing experiences.



In Bruges will be available for streaming beginning Saturday.

Coming 6/17

Avail. 6/17/18:



Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez

Netflix original series Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez tells the story of Hugo Sánchez, Chava Iglesias’ assistant, who is tasked with lead Club de Cuervos to victory in Nicaragua.



The series is set to be added to the Netflix library on Sunday, June 17.



Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Just a month after its season 5 finale, ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is headed to Netflix.



In the fifth season of the series, based on Marvel Comics organization S.H.I.E.L.D., Phil Coulson and his fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. agents must band together to save humanity.



Along with returning cast members, several new actors joined the lineup for the season, including Jeff Ward as Deke, Eve Harlow as Tess, Coy Stewart as Flint, and Pruitt Taylor Vince as Grill.

What’s Leaving

Sadly, the slew of new additions spells a grim fate for several other titles, with the streaming giant parting ways with a total of eight movies and TV shows over the course of the weekend.



Leaving 6/15/18:

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs



Leaving 6/16/18:

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

What Was Added This Week

Netflix kept the additions light throughout the week, only adding a total of two titles to its library this week.



Avail. 6/14/18:

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1