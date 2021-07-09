Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 9)

Another weekend is here, and Netflix is making sure subscribers have hours upon hours of entertainment! This weekend, the streamer's already expansive catalogue of content will gain nine new titles, which will join the list of additions the streamer already stocked throughout the week. This weekend will prove to be a big one for the streamer, as it will be treating subscribers to some of their favorite titles. Friday, for example, will not only bring with it the final season of beloved original series Atypical, but also the premiere of Fear Street Part 2: 1978, the second installment of Netflix's adaptation of R.L. Stein’s book series of the same name. This weekend will also bring with it a new season of fan-favorite series Virgin River. The new additions are part of the streamer's July 2021 content list, which boasts plenty of heavy hitters. You can see everything that is set to be added this month by clicking here. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Atypical: Season 4' Netflix is saying goodbye to one of its most beloved series. On Friday, July 9, the streamer debuts the fourth and final season of Atypical. From Sony Pictures TV Studios, the Keir Gilchrist-starring series tells the coming-of-age story of an 18-year-old student named Sam who is on the autism spectrum. As Sam sets out on a journey of self-discovery, romance and independence, those around him are also pushed on their own life-changing paths and forced to face the question of what it truly means to be normal. Season 4 finds both Casey and Sam on the cusp of leaving the nest and each member of the Gardner family facing big decisions.

'Fear Street Part 2: 1978' Just a week after welcoming subscribers to Shadyside, Ohio, Netflix is taking them back into the mysterious town with Part 2 of Fear Street. Based on the author R.L. Stein's book series of the same name, the film trilogy takes place in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio over the course of three different time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. In Part 2, 1978, a summer of fun is turned into a fight for survival after a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will be available for streaming on Friday, July 9. The third and final installment of the series will debut next week.

'How I Became a Superhero' A lone wolf cop and a bright detective will have to team up to stop the spread of a narcotic in Netflix's new film How I Became a Superhero. Set for a Friday release, the film is set in 2021 Paris, where humans and superheroes coexist. However, when a mysterious drug which bestows super abilities to those who have none spreads in the city, Lieutenant Moreau and Schaltzmann must work together, along with two vigilante old-timers, to contain the spread.

'Virgin River: Season 3' Friday will also bring with it the third season of Netflix's fan-favorite original series Virgin River. The series, based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who moves from LA to a remote northern California town after answering an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner. Hoping for a fresh start, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected. The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/9/21:

Biohackers: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Cook of Castamar – NETFLIX SERIES

Last Summer – NETFLIX FILM

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 7/10/21:

American Ultra

What's leaving this weekend? Subscribers can do a little rejoicing, as Netflix is not parting ways with any titles this weekend. However, the streaming giant will be saying goodbye to several titles throughout the remainder of the month. This means that subscribers may want to fit in a final watch of the below listed titles before they disappear from the streaming library for good. Leaving 7/14/21:

Holidays Leaving 7/15/21:

The Princess and the Frog Leaving 7/19/21:

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1 Leaving 7/22/21:

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4 Leaving 7/28/21:

The Croods