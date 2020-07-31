Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 31)

This weekend, Netflix is saying goodbye to July and hello to August in a big way. As the world enters a new month, the streaming giant will be dropping a whopping total of 42 new titles in its streaming library, most of which are set to be added on Saturday, Aug. 1. The new titles include nine new Netflix original series, films, and specials, with the remainder of the new additions consisting of licensed content. Of the new content headed to the ever-expanding catalogues, Netflix subscribers with a sweet tooth or a love of all things baking will surely press play on Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, perhaps giving them some inspiration in the kitchen. Netflix is even doubling down on romcoms, with a new film set to be added on Friday. Even more additions will be headed to the streamer for children, and a fan-favorite original series will also be returning for Season 2. Of course, this weekend's new additions don't come without a few losses, as several titles will be taking their final bow. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Seriously Single' Just a week after dropping The Kissing Booth 2, Netflix is doubling down on the romcoms with the debut of the captivating South African romcom Seriously Single. Set to be made available for streaming on Friday, July 31 and set in Johannesburg, South Africa, the film follows serial monogamist Dineo as she navigates the modern-day dating world alongside her best friend and partner in crime, Noni, both of whom end up meeting their could-be soulmates. Produced by the Ramaphakela siblings Tshepo, Rethabile, and Katleho, Seriously Single stars names Fulu Mugovhani, Tumi Morake, Bohang Moeko, and Yonda Thomas. prevnext

'Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet' Netflix is bracing to give subscribers a fixing for their sweet tooth with the debut of Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet. Set to drop on the platform on Friday, July 31, the Netflix original series finds four teams of expert bakers battling it out for sugary success as they race against each other and the clock over three rounds of competition. Hosted by Hunter March and judged by Candace Nelson & Adriano Zumbo, Extra Sweet will feature harder challenges, more spectacular creations, and even sweeter rewards. prevnext

'The Umbrella Academy: Season 2' The super-powered Hargreeves siblings are headed back to Netflix for Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy on Friday. Originally debuting on the streamer back in February of 2019 and based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way, the series follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five, who, years after no explanation being born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy and subsequently adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death. Coming back together after having been torn apart, their divergent personalities and abilities, as well as the imminent threat of a global apocalypse, threaten to once again separate them. Season 2 will find them dealing with the aftermath of Five using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse, which has now left the siblings scattered across time in and around Dallas, Texas. Displaced by years, with some having built lives and moved on, the Umbrella Academy must now try to reunite and not only figure out what caused doomsday but put a stop to it before it can happen. prevnext

'Super Monsters: The New Class' The Super Monsters are back for new fun-filled adventures in a new season of Netflix's children series Super Monsters. The popular animated series and Netflix Family original follows a group of preschool kids who are the children of famous monsters as they attempt to master their special powers. In Super Monsters: The New Class, new adventures and new friends away as the Super Monsters welcome a new class of preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Set to be stocked in the streaming library on Saturday, Aug. 1, the new season follows on the heels of Super Monsters Seasons 1, 2, and 3, Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs, Super Monsters and the Wish Star, and Super Monsters Furever Friends. prevnext

'Connected' Netflix is uncovering just how closely everyone and everything on the planet are connected in its newest documentary, Connected. Set to drop on Sunday, Aug. 2, the docuseries sees science reporter and host Latif Nasser "hopscotching" across the globe "to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world," including how everything from the air we breathe and the selfies we post can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/31/20:

Get Even – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latte and the Magic Waterstone – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Speed Cubers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 8/1/20:

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive Avail. 8/2/20:

Almost Love prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 7/31/20:

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Leaving 8/1/20:

Skins: Vol. 1-7 prevnext