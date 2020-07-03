Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 3)

Netflix is celebrating the Fourth of July and the first weekend of the new month with a fresh slate of new content headed to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streamer will add five new titles to the streaming lineup. This weekend, only a single title will not be a Netflix original series, film, or special. That title, Only, bares the tantalizing tag line, "a couple must endure a self-imposed quarantine and elude authorities after a mysterious virus proves lethal to the world's female population." That film will be added on Sunday. Although the total number of additions may seem a little light compared to most weekends, the streamer more than made up for it throughout the week. As the world said goodbye to June and hello to July, Netflix stocked the streaming library with dozens of new additions. That means that subscribers have more than just a few options to keep them entertained. Making the weekend even sweeter is the fact that the number of titles leaving is on the low side. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Baby-Sitters Club' After more than 20 years, The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business. On Friday, June 3, Netflix is rebranding the group of girls for its reboot of the 1990 series, which was based on Ann M. Martin's worldwide best-selling book franchise The Baby-Sitters Club. The series follows the adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer, a group of middle schoolers who start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rachel Shukert, who has been a writer on Supergirl and GLOW, acts as showrunner, with Lucia Aniello of Broad City executive producing. The series stars Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez, Alicia Silverstone, and Mark Feuerstein.

'Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2' The final batch of episodes of Netflix's Spanish-language period drama Cable Girls are making their way to the streamer on Friday. Called Las Chicas del Cable in Spain, the series is set at the first national telephone company in Madrid, where dozens of women attempt to get a job that is a symbol of progress, just before the financial crisis in 1929. The start of Season 5 found Lidia returning to Spain in an attempt to find her daughter with the help of her close friends, all while they deal with the consequences of the civil war. The final batch of episodes, meanwhile, will find Lidia and her friends becoming even more defiant when Lidia's biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge.

'Desperados' After 10 years of development, Desperados is finally hitting the small screen. A Netflix original rom-com whose script landed at Universal in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film follows a young woman who sends her new boyfriend a ranting email when he doesn't return her calls. After learning that he's in the hospital, she grabs her two best friends and heads to Mexico to delete the email before he can see it. During the frantic trip, however, she runs into her former beau. Desperados stars Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, Sarah Burns, Jason Mitchell, Robbie Amell, and Lamorne Morris. It is directed by LP, the work name of Lauren Palmigiano. It will be available for streaming on Friday.

'JU-ON: Origins' The legendary horror franchise Ju-On, also known as The Grudge, is coming to Netflix, and promising to bring plenty of scares with it. Set to debut on Friday, Ju-On: Origins on the true events that the Ju-On franchise is based on and traces the beginnings of the "curse" that befalls all of those who come into contact with the house. The series is directed by Sho Miyake and stars Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, Koki Osamura, Seiko Iwaido, Kai Inowaki, Tei Ryushin, Yuya Matsuura, Kaho Tsuchimura, Tokio Emoto, Nobuko Sendo, an Kana Kurashina.

'Southern Survival' The BattleBox crew is putting survival products to the test in the new Netflix original series Southern Survival. Slated to hit the streaming platform Friday, the series sees the crew testing a variety of products to see if they live up to their survival claims, including fires, explosions, and intruders.

Leaving 7/4/20:

Leaving 7/5/20:

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady