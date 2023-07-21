Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 21)

Netflix is taking things slow this weekend. After spending the past several weeks bulking its content library up with additions like Bird Box Barcelona, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, and the recently-debuted Sweet Magnolias Season 3, the streamer is only set to drop two new titles this weekend when both Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and They Cloned Tyrone hit the library Friday.

Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.