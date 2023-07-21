Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 21)
Only two new titles are joining Netflix this weekend, marking some of the final additions from the July 2023 content list.
Netflix is taking things slow this weekend. After spending the past several weeks bulking its content library up with additions like Bird Box Barcelona, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, and the recently-debuted Sweet Magnolias Season 3, the streamer is only set to drop two new titles this weekend when both Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and They Cloned Tyrone hit the library Friday.
Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 21
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: "During one week, designers race the clock to completely renovate a house for a deserving family. The crew overhauls every room, as well as the exterior and landscaping."
'They Cloned Tyrone'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 21
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."
What's leaving this weekend?
After losing the Ip Man movie series on Thursday, Netflix will follow up the departure with the exit of Popples Seasons 1-3 on Sunday. Unfortunately for subscribers, other films and series are still on the chopping box, meaning you may want to squeeze in a final watch of the below titles before they leave Netflix for good.
Leaving 7/24/23
Serenity
Leaving 7/25/23
August: Osage County
Leaving 7/31/23
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Underworld
What was added this week?
Avail. 7/17/23
Unknown: Cave of Bones – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/19/23
The (Almost) Legends (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
The Deepest Breath – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/20/23
Supa Team 4 (ZA) – NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES