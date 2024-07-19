Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 19)

Netflix's streaming library is getting a little fuller this weekend. Following a round of new additions earlier in the week, including Homicide: Los Angeles and Cobra Kai Season 6, the streamer is dropping new titles for subscribers to enjoy, including the new original film Find Me Falling and Season 6 of its original reality series Too Hot to Handle. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Find Me Falling' Premiere Date: Friday, July 19

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Coming off a flop album and his biggest hit's dwindling popularity, aging rock star John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.) decides to take a break from his career to reclaim his spark. He moves to an isolated cliffside home on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Cyprus. His dream of keeping a low profile is derailed when he is routinely confronted by desperate souls and later faced with even more complicated surprises when an old flame reignites."

'Skywalkers: A Love Story' Premiere Date: Friday, July 19

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Part romance, part thriller, this film follows a daredevil couple as they take their relationship to terrifying new heights in a wild scheme to climb the world's second highest skyscraper and perform a death-defying stunt on the spire."

'Sweet Home': Season 3 Premiere Date: Friday, July 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In a world where monsterization ends and a new era of humanity begins, those standing at the blurred crossroads between monsters and humans face an even greater struggle to make a difficult choice."

'Too Hot to Handle': Season 6 Premiere Date: Friday, July 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Too Hot to Handle, the series that aims to help horny singles form deeper emotional connections and win big money, is back. For the first time ever this year's naughty nymphos think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces. That's not all...S6 introduces brand new sidekick 'BAD LANA' who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble."

'Rhythm + Flow France': Season 3 (Photo: Geoffrey Delamarre/Netflix) Premiere Date: Sunday, July 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura"

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix has slowly been checking titles off of its July 2024 departing list, but with July now nearing an end, the streamer is getting ready to kick things into high gear. While no titles are exiting the streaming library this weekend, several are on the chopping block for the last weeks of the month. Leaving 7/23/24

Big Eyes Leaving 7/31

American Graffiti

Anaconda

Enough

Fatal Attraction

Glass

Hulk

King Richard

Knocked Up

Lucy

Moneyball

Public Enemies

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Role Models

Shrek

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Something's Gotta Give

The Great Wall

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Theory of Everything

Top Gear: Seasons 29-30

Traffic