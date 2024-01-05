Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Jan. 5)

Netflix's streaming library is continuing to grow into the new year. After kicking off 2024 on a high note with the arrival of dozens of new additions this past week, including everything from films in the John Wick and Jurassic Park franchises, Netflix is stocking three new additions this weekend, and two of them are Netflix originals. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Good Grief' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 5

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures." prevnext

'Gyeongseong Creature Part 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In the spring of 1945 at the mysterious Ongseong Hospital in Gyeongseong, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a creature born from human greed." prevnext

'The Florida Project' Premiere Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "A mischievous 6-year-old finds the magic in her own circumstances while living with her troubled mom in a budget motel near Disney World." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, Netflix is saying goodbye to four titles. On Friday, the films BlacKkKlansman, Get Out, and Ma are set to exit, with Love Island USA: Season 2 also scheduled to depart. These titles will be followed by several more exits later in the month. Leaving 1/12/23

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over Leaving 1/14/23

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted prevnext