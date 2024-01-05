Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Jan. 5)
The Netflix originals 'Good Grief' and 'Gyeongseong Creature Part 2' premiere this weekend.
Netflix's streaming library is continuing to grow into the new year. After kicking off 2024 on a high note with the arrival of dozens of new additions this past week, including everything from films in the John Wick and Jurassic Park franchises, Netflix is stocking three new additions this weekend, and two of them are Netflix originals.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Good Grief'
Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 5
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures."
'Gyeongseong Creature Part 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 5
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "In the spring of 1945 at the mysterious Ongseong Hospital in Gyeongseong, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a creature born from human greed."
'The Florida Project'
Premiere Date: Saturday, Jan. 6
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: "A mischievous 6-year-old finds the magic in her own circumstances while living with her troubled mom in a budget motel near Disney World."
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, Netflix is saying goodbye to four titles. On Friday, the films BlacKkKlansman, Get Out, and Ma are set to exit, with Love Island USA: Season 2 also scheduled to depart. These titles will be followed by several more exits later in the month.
Leaving 1/12/23
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Leaving 1/14/23
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
What was added this week?
Avail. 1/1/24
Bitconned – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Avail. 1/4/24
Boy Swallows Universe (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Brothers Sun – NETFLIX SERIES
Society of the Snow (ES) – NETFLIX FILM