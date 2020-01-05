Netflix is celebrating the first weekend of the new decade with a handful of new additions to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will expand its extensive catalogue even further by stocking three new titles, all Netflix originals, on the shelves, giving subscribers even more to watch during the cold winter months.

If none of the new titles tickle your fancy or you are simply wishing to revisit 2019, the streaming giant recently released its most popular series and movies of the year, with lists encompassing everything from nonfiction to kids and family series and everything in between.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Anne with an E: The Final Season’

Anne with an E is writing its final chapter with the 10-episode final season debut on Friday, Jan. 3. Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne With an E follows “plucky orphan” Anne, who finds an unlikely home on Prince Edward Island with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother.

Season 3, the final season, is set to see Anne celebrate a milestone birthday that will spark a search for her origin story and sets a course for her future.

The series initially premiered on the streamer in March of 2017, though Netflix announced in late November that it would not be renewing the fan-favorite series for a fourth season. The news was immediately met with backlash, with many fans encouraging the Netflix to reverse its decision and pick the series up for an additional season.

‘All the Freckles in the World’

Coming on the heels of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Netflix is gearing up to make subscribers swoon with the debut of an all-new love story, All the Freckles in the World.

Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the Yibran Assaud-directed film is set in Mexico City in the 1980s and follows a 13-year-old boy who falls in love with the most popular girl in school, sending him on a mission, with a little help from his friends, to catch her attention.

All the Freckles in the World stars Hánssel Casillas, Loreto Peralta, and Andrea Sutton.

‘Go! Go! Cory Carson’

Netflix is bringing the Go! Go! Smart Wheels toy line to life with Go! Go! Cory Carson, an animated children series that follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills.

Execuptive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam, and Maisie Benson.

Go! Go! Cory Carson, from Kuku Studios in Berkeley, California, will be driving its way into Netflix on Saturday, Jan. 4.

What was added this week?

Although this weekend’s additions may be on the lighter side of things, the dozens of additions made earlier in the week certainly make up for it and promise more than enough options to keep subscribers comfy and cozy on their couch during their next binge.

Avail. 12/30/19:

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened – NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 12/31/19:

The Degenerates: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/1/20:

Ghost Stories – NETFLIX FILM

Good Girls: Season 2

Messiah – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Spinning Out – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Circle – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Avail. 1/2/20:

Sex, Explained: Limited Series – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thieves of the Wood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Must-Watch Recent Addition: ‘Alexa & Katie: Season 3’

Alexa and Katie made their way hack to Netflix with the third season of Alexa & Katie on Monday, Dec. 30.

Starring Disney XD star Paris Berelc and newcomer Isabel May, the Netflix original series follows lifelong best friends Alexa & Katie as they prepare to enter the new and terrifying world of high school. They are forced to confront a crisis and deal with personal challenges that most teens don’t have to deal with as Alexa undergoes cancer treatment.

Season 3 will find Alexa trying to put cancer behind her as Katie still needs all the support she can get from her best friend.

Must-Watch Recent Addition: ‘You: Season 2’

After introducing subscribers to the mysterious, charming, and ultimately terrifying Joe Goldberg in 2018, Netflix re-introduced them to Will in You Season 2.

Debuting on Dec. 26, exactly one year to the day after it made the move from Lifetime to Netflix, Season 2 will follow Joe, going by the new alias of Will, to Los Angeles, where he sets his eyes on a new obsession – Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who conveniently isn’t into social media, unlike the former apple of Joe’s unsavory eye.

Along with Penn Badgely returning in the starring role, the sohpmore run will also star The Haunting of Hill House’s Victoria Pedretti, James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Adwin Brown, and Carmela Zumbado.

Must-Watch Recent Addition: ‘Lost In Space: Season 2’

Netflix celebrate Christmas by launching viewers back into outerspace.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, the streaming giant premiered the highly anticipated second season of Lost in Space, the science fiction series that is a reimagining of the 1965 series of the same name and follows the adventures of Robinson family, pioneering space colonists whose spaceship veers off-course.

Season 2 sees the family venturing into uncharted territory after the Jupiter 2 becomes stranded on a mysterious ocean planet, forcing the family to work together in an attempt to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.