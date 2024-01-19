Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Jan. 19)

The weekend is finally here, bringing with it plenty of new streaming options at Netflix. Following a week of additions like CoComelon Season 9, Cats, and the new Netflix Comedy title Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis, six new titles are about to hit the Netflix streaming library. This weekend, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from the final episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden to a new season of Love on the Spectrum, with other additions including The Real World Season 16 and Sixty Minutes. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Love is Blind: Sweden' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In Love is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are on the inside will choose someone to marry without seeing them. Over the next four weeks, they'll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or have the physical realities and external factors sabotaged their relationship?" Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter – or if love really is blind. Format: Starting January 12, 2024, new episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:

Batch 1 – January 12, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 2 – January 19, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 3 – January 26, 2024 (The Weddings)

'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Type: Netflix Series

'Mi soledad tiene alas' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Type: Netflix Film

'Sixty Minutes' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Type: Netflix Film

'Captivating the King' Premiere Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Type: Netflix Series

'The Real World' Season 16 Premiere Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Type: Licensed Series

What's leaving this weekend? This Friday, Netflix is saying goodbye to The Real World Season 28. The popular reality series will become just the latest victim of Netflix's list of January 2024 outgoing titles, with several more currently on the chopping block. Leaving 1/22/24

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Leaving 1/24/24

Begin Again Leaving 1/31/24

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

