Netflix is celebrating the weekend in a big way! Beginning on Friday, eight new titles will be added to the streaming library, giving subscribers plenty of new options for their next binge. Among the new additions are six Netflix originals, keeping pace with the streamer’s move to produce more original content.

This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be able to relax as they tune into returning seasons of a few fan-favorite series, watch Tyler Perry’s first title of the new decade, and view the streamer’s first Dutch original series.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend

‘Ares’

Netflix is stocking its first Dutch original series, Ares, in its library on Friday, Jan. 17.

The 8 episode psychological horror series takes viewers into the world of Ares, a secret student society in the heart of Amsterdam best friends Rosa and Jacob surrender to a world of wealth and power. After a bizarre accident, however, they begin to realize that the society they’ve joined is built on demonic secrets from Dutch history.

Created by Pieter Kuijpers, Ares stars Jade Olieberg, Tobias Kersloot, Lisa Smit, Robin Boissevain, and Frieda Barnhard and is directed by Giancarlo Sanchez and Michiel ten Horn.

‘Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4’

Netflix is showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped hip-hop in the United States in Season 4 of original series Hip-Hop Evolution, which is slated to premiere on Friday.

The popular series features interviews with influential MCs, DJs, and moguls which trace hip hop’s dynamic evolution from the 1970s through the 1990s. It is hosted by rapper and broadcaster Shad and has won won a Peabody Award and an International Emmy.

Canadian rapper Shad Kabango (better known as Shad K.) serves as host.

‘Sex Education: Season 2’

The birds and the bees are back for a second season of Netflix’s Sex Education on Friday.

Following Otis Milburn, an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Season 1 saw him profiting off of her expertise and his own intuitive talent for sex advice when he started a sex clinic at school at the suggestion of Maeve Wiley.

Season 2 will find Otis mastering “master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola” all while dealing with his tense relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary experiences a Chlamydia outbreak, “highlighting the need for better sex education.”

‘Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace’

Tyler Perry’s first title of 2020, Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace, is launching on Netflix on Friday.

The Netflix original film, a romantic thriller, is centered around Grace Waters, “a longtime pillar of her Virginia community” who moves on with a new man following when her ex-husband marries his mistress. Feeling restored by her new romance, things quickly begin to unravel, and she finds herself behind bars awaiting trial for his murder, public defender Jasmine Bryant her only hope for vindication.

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace stars Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks, Cicely Tyson, and Perry.

‘Wer kann, der kann!’

Netflix is serving up even more hilarious baking fails, this time from across the pond, on Friday!

Wer kann, der kann!, the latest addition to the Nailed It! franchise, will see amateur bakers talented in catastrophe attempting to recreate stunning desserts, oftentimes with hilarious disasters. Angelina Kirsch hosts alongside chef Bernd Siefert.

The spinoff follows the debuts of Nailed It! Spain, Nailed It! France, and Nailed It! Mexico as well as the holiday-themed special Nailed It! Holiday!, which has two seasons.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with the titles mentioned above, an additional three titles, including a Netflix original film, will be stocked in the streaming library by weekend’s end.

Avail. 1/17/20:

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Vivir dos veces – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/18/20:

The Bling Ring

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, the new additions do come at a loss, though the streaming giant is keeping it light. This weekend, only a single title will depart the streaming library, joining the growing list of titles that have exited the streamer since the start of January.

Leaving 1/17/20:

Short Term 12