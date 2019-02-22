Netflix is closing out the month of February by stocking the shelves of its streaming library with new titles.

Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will roll out the addition of 10 new titles, all of them Netflix originals, in an effort to beef up its offerings. With a combination of biopics, comedies, and cooking competitions, Netflix will be closing the month strong while giving binge watchers something to cheer about.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Renowned chefs will show off their cooking skills in Volume 6 of Chef’s Table.



The popular Netflix original series profiles the most renowned chefs around the globe, gaining so much popularity that it gave way to spinoff series Chef’s Table: Pastry. In Volume 6, an Italian butcher in London and two stars of Southern U.S. cuisine will share their culinary journeys.



Chef’s Table Volume 6 will be available for streaming in Friday, Feb. 22.

Firebrand

Netflix will be telling a “contemporary story about relationships and the highs and lows people deal with in their lives” in new film Firebrand, set to be shelved in the streaming giant’s library on Friday.



The film, directed National Award winner Aruna Raje, follows the life of a successful lawyer who herself is sexual assault victim who is dealing with PTSD. As she advocates for her female clients in difficult divorce cases, she trauma from sexual assault impacts her own marriage.



The film marks the first digital venture that Priyanka and Dr. Madhu Chopra’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures has made and is Netflix’s first licensed original film in Marathi.

GO! Vive a tu manera

One girl’s scholarship to a prestigious dance academy won’t be without problems.



New Netflix original series GO! Vive a tu manera follows Mia, a talented dancer who receives a dance scholarship to Saint Mary’s Academy, a school acclaimed for its performing arts department and elite students. Despite her best attempts to fit in, she finds herself clashing with the owner’s daughter and capturing the attention of the school’s heartthrob and star basketball player, her rival’s brother.



GO! Vive a tu manera will be available for streaming on Friday.

Paddleton

An emotional and unlikely bromance will unfold in new Netflix film Paddleton.



Headed to the streaming giant on Friday, the film tells the story of Michael, who, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, asks his neighbor Andy to help him end his life before the disease does, leading to an unexpectedly emotional journey.

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Dreams and reality will collide when Netflix film Paris Is Us heads to the streaming service on Friday.



The film tells the story of Anna, a young Parisian in her 20s, who reminisces events from her life after narrowly escaping a plane crash. In the streets of Paris, she is caught between dream and reality, present and past, in a city facing rising social tensions, protests, and tragedies.

Rebellion: Season 2

Personal connections will cloud allegiances as the conflict between the British government and the revolutionary Dáil rages on in Season 2 of Netflix original series Rebellion.



First debuting on the streaming giant in 2016, the five-part miniseries followed three women and their families in Dublin as they choose sides in the violent Easter Rising revolt against British rule.



Rebellion Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday.

Suburra: Season 2

Aureliano, Spadino and Lele will conspire to seize control of Rome’s criminal underworld in Suburra Season 2.



The Netflix original series, first debuting in October of 2016 and based on the novel of the same name, details how the Church, the state, organized crime, local gangs and real estate developers in Rome collide to blur the lines between the legal and the illicit in their quest for power. Season 2 will see the fight for land, money, and power intensify.



Season 2 of Suburra will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

Families will put their cooking skills to the test in a fight to be crowned



Britain’s best home cooks in Season 2 of The Big Family Cooking Showdown, set to debut on the streaming giant on Friday. The Netflix original series is a fierce competition between foodie families determined serve up their most delicious dishes and impress the judges.



Season 2 will see 16 families competing, with Angellica Bell and Tommy Banks stepping in as the new judges.

The Photographer of Mauthausen

A Catalán prisoner at a Nazi concentration camp will document the atrocities that take place there in new Netflix film The Photographer of Mauthausen.



Debuting on Netflix on Friday, the film tells the real-life story of photographer Francisco Boix, who fought in the Republican Army during the Civil War and ended up in the Nazi concentration camp of Mauthausen during WWII. Narrating the horrors of daily life in the camp, his photographs would go on to help incriminate Nazis.



The Photographer of Mauthausen was nominated for nine Gaudís, including acting nods for Mario Casas and Alain Hernández.





Workin’ Moms

Maternity leave is up on Friday, Netflix premiering its recently acquired Canadian comedy sitcom Workin’ Moms.



Directed by Black-ish star Catherine Reitman, the series is based on her own life as a mother and follows four women in a mommies’ group as they juggle relationships, babies, horrific co-workers, and postpartum depression, testing the modern ideal that women really can have it all.