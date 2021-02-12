Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 12)

The weekend is finally here, and Netflix is celebrating by adding new titles to its ever-expanding streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will be dropping a total of six new additions. Although this weekend's additions are on the lighter side of things, they include some big names. All but one of the additions are Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. Since this weekend marks Valentine's Day weekend and people will be spending the day with their significant others, the streaming giant is turning up the romance by dropping the final installment of its highly popular To All the Boys franchise. Of course, not everyone will be in the Valentine's Day spirit, and the streamer is making sure there is more than enough for everyone to choose from. This weekend will also bring with it a brand new baking series, a comedy special, and the latest addition to Netflix's growing reality TV lineup. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Buried by the Bernards ' Netflix is continuing to expand its reality TV lineup, and this weekend, it's adding something truly untie. On Friday, Feb. 12, the streamer's latest original, Buried By the Bernards, drops. The series follows the Bernard family, who run to R Bernard Funeral Services in Memphis, Tennessee, which was opened by Ryan Bernard in 2017 and is known locally for "offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages" to help the "community deal with exponentially high funeral costs." The eight-episode series follows the Bernards as they run the family-operated business and sue their "own special recipe for preserving their relationships - it's one part understanding, a pinch of sarcasm, and a heaping spoonful of blatant honesty."

'Nadiya Bakes' Great British Baking Show champ Nadiya Hussain is showing off her delectable treats on Friday with the debut of her latest Netflix original series, Nadiya Bakes. Debuting on the platform a year after her cooking series Nadiya's Time to Eat, Hussain's new series invites subscribers into her kitchen, where she bakes up everything from delightful cakes to heavenly bread pops.

'Hate by Dani Rovira ' Actor Dani Rovira is presenting his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today's human being when his comedy special, Hate by Dani Rovira, lands in the streaming library Friday. Filmed from the stage of the Soho Theater in Málaga, the special finds Rovira finding a little "hate for everyone,""whether your "laughter is primitive, you're a vegan, you have a dog or a cat, you frequently visit Instagram, you're doing remodelations, you're a mother or Antonio Banderas himself, if you use dating apps, you're just quick-tempered."

'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Just in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix is bringing an extra dose of teen romance with the premiere of the highly-anticipated film, To All The Boys: Always and Forever. Three years after splashing onto the screen and becoming a major hit, Lara Jean Covey's story is coming to a close, with the final installment of the beloved film franchise, which is based on Jenny Han's novels, finding Lara Jean embarking on two life-changing trips that will force her to reimagine what life after graduation looks like. The Lana Condor, Noah Centineo-led franchise comes to a close on Friday. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? The above mentioned titles will not be the only ones headed to the streaming giant this weekend. As Netflix subscribers sit down for a weekend of relaxation, they will also be treated to others – one a Netflix original titles perfect for the entire family, and the other a 2019 film. Avail. 2/12/21:

Xico's Journey – NETFLIX FAMILY

"A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico." Avail. 2/13/21:

Monsoon (2019)

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is keeping things simple, as only two titles will be taking their final bows this weekend. On Sunday, both films Alone in Berlin (2016) and Hostiles (2017) will be leaving the streaming giant for good. Their departures will be followed next week. Leaving 2/16/21:

Brave Miss World: Collection 1 Leaving 2/19/21:

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 2/20/21:

A Haunted House (2013) Leaving 2/21/21:

Trespass Against Us (2016)