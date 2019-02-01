As the polar vortex sends temperatures across the country plummeting into record lows, Netflix is beefing up its streaming library with fresh titles to keep you toasty inside.

Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will be saying goodbye to January and welcoming in February by rolling out a total of 22 new titles throughout the weekend, promising binge-worthy content for every genre. With a handful of new Netflix originals making their debut mixed in with a pinch of cult classic films, the weekend is gearing up to be perfect for lazy days on the couch.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Dear Ex

Mandarin-language film Dear Ex is set to make its Netflix debut on Friday, Feb. 1.



The Netflix film “follows three people who are linked by fate because of love and family” and sees them becoming entangled in a complex web after Sanilan discovers following the death of her ex-husband that their son had been left out of his insurance policy in favor of a stranger named Jay. After confront Jay, Sanilan is forced to reassess her relationship with them both Jay and her son.



The film stars Roy Chiu, Ying-Xuan Hsieh, Spark Chen and Joseph Huang.

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Netflix is taking viewers back to an island set off the coast of Britain where 15-year-old Zoe and her friends plan a girls only Galentine’s adventure, but their goal to find the Maid’s Stone is thrown for a loop when it becomes clear that they aren’t the only ones on the trail. Friendships are tested as they race against Pin and Marcus, Holloway, and Mia.



Free Rein: Valentine’s Day makes its way to the Netflix streaming library on Friday.

Jaws Franchise

Things will be getting toothy on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming giant bringing the beloved Jaws franchise — Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge — to its ever-expanding library of titles.



The popular American horror film series sparked a fear of the ocean’s waters among people across the world since its 1975 release, which expanded into three more films that tell the saga of a great white shark who lurks the waters off of fictional summer resort town Amity Island (and Florida in Jaws 3), viciously attacking those brave enough to enter the water.

Russian Doll

One will be woman be trapped in a surreal time loop when Netflix original series Russian Doll premieres Friday.



Co-created by Orange Is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, Russian Doll tells the story of Nadia, who keeps dying and waking up again in the middle of her 36th birthday party.



The eight-episode series stars Lyonne in the lead role along with Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett with Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan, and Jocelyn Bioh in guest starring roles.

Siempre bruja

New young adult Colombian drama Siempte Bruja is headed to Netflix on Friday.



The series, a Netflix original, tells that story of 18-year-old Carmen, a Colombian slace and witch from the 17wth century, who travels in time to present day Cartagena in an attempts to save her love. Navigating the waters of a new and unfamiliar world won’t be easy, though, and Carmen will soon discover that “once a witch, always a witch.”

The Edge of Seventeen

Nadine will be confronted with hardships of growing up when the coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen makes its Netflix debut.



The 2016 Hailee Steinfeld-led film follows the story of high school junior Nadine, who is in the peak of awkwardness and pushed into even stranger territory when her best friend begins dating her all-star older brother. With her life becoming even more unbearable, an unexpected friendship with a thoughtful teen gives her a glimmer of hope that things just might not be so terrible after all.



The Edge of Seventeen will be available for streaming on Friday.

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Netflix subscribers will be yipping in excitement on Sunday, Feb. 3, when Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua makes its debut on the streaming giant.



The kid-friendly film follows pampered Beverly Hills Chihuahua Chloe, who gets a taste of the real world when she gets lost in a tough part of Mexico. Lost, alone, and completely out of her element, scrappy street dogs Delgado and Pani lend her a helping paw and help her find her way back home.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 2/1/19:

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Final Destination

Hairspray

Hostel

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

True: Happy Hearts Day — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Velvet Buzzsaw — NETFLIX FILM



Avail. 2/2/19:

Bordertown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL