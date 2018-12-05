With Christmas just around the corner, Netflix is beginning to set presents out beneath the tree in the form of dozens of new additions added to its streaming library.

This weekend, the streaming giant is rolling out a slew of new originals, movies, and TV series, promising a little bit of something for everyone. Continuing with its “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Netflix” holiday programming, the weekend will deliver three new films to help spread the Christmas cheer. Those films will be intermingled with the host of other newbies to the platform, including touches of comedy, competition, and even a beloved children’s book come to life.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

5 Star Christmas

Things are about to get a little crazy when one Italian minister travels to Budapest.



In Netflix’s new film 5 Star Christmas, the Italian prime minister’s official business trip gets “topsy-turvy” when he meets his lover and political rival in Budapest. The holiday flick offers an ample dose of what the streaming giant would consider “holly jollies.”



5 Star Christmas will be available for streaming on Friday, Dec. 7.

Dumplin’

Danielle MacDonald and Jennifer Aniston star in this Netflix film about a Texas teen who enters a local pageant run by her ex-beauty queen mom.



The film follows Willowdean Dixon, or Dumplin’, the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen portrayed by Aniston. As a form of protest, she signs up for her mom’s pageant, but her protest escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.



Dumplin’ will be stocked in the streaming giant’s library on Friday.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

On Friday, Netflix will bring viewers the beloved story of a boy torn between two worlds.



Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, from acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis and based on Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, follows Mowgli, raised by wolves and trapped between not belonging in the animal kingdom and the civilized world of man. On a journey to discover where he truly belongs, he must navigate the world of each.



The film stars Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto, Rohan Chand, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris.

Nailed It! Holiday!

Home-bakers will go head-to-head and compete for the coveted Golden Bakers Cap and a $10,000 prize in the holiday edition of Nailed It!



Nailed It! Holiday! will see the same hot mess but with more jingle and Christmas cheer as home-bakers with a track record of creating hilarious fails in the kitchen take a shot at recreating edible holiday masterpieces, oftentimes ending with terrible, but laughable, results.



Nailed It! Holiday! will be available for streaming on Friday.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Netflix is letting you spend the holidays with the greatest robot butler in all of anime when Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas debuts on Friday.



Described as an “anti-Christmas Christmas special,” and debuting debuts just a little more than a year after the streaming giant premiered the series’ first season, the special boasts a star studded cast, including Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones and Jaden Smith.



Neo Yokio, a new anime series, comes from Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones, Jaden Smith, writer/executive producer Nick Weidenfeld, and his Friends Night banner. The series is described as a “postmodern collage of homages to classic anime, English literature and modern New York fashion and culture.”

The Ranch: Part 6

The Ranch is coming back for Part 6 this weekend.



The Netflix original series, starring Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger, and more, will pick up following the events of Part 5 and will show Colt and Abby preparing for the arrival of their baby, the aftermath of the exit of Danny Masterson’s exit, and the introduction of Dax Shepard’s character Luke Matthews, a former soldier who has some history with Colt and the Iron River Ranch.



The Ranch: Part 6 will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 12/7/18:

Bad Blood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dogs of Berlin – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pine Gap – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters and the Wish Star – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The American Meme – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 12/9/18:

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

