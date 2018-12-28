Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is counting down the days to 2019 by adding a number of new originals, films, and TV series to its library.

Before the ball drops in Times Square and the clock strikes midnight, the streaming giant is stocking the shelves of its streaming library with a few more titles before the new year. With additions ranging in just about every genre, including a film installment of one popular Netflix original, Netflix is promising to close out 2018 with a bang.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Fans of Charlie Brooker’s Netflix original sci-fi anthology Black Mirror are being treated to the series’ first feature film, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.



The long-speculated installment is set in 1984 and follows Stefan, “a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.”



Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will be available for streaming on Friday, Dec. 28.

Instant Hotel

Australian homeowners will be competing for the title of best Instant Hotel when Netflix original series Instant Hotel debuts Friday.



The Australian reality television series following teams of Australian homeowners who have transformed their homes into hotels, though the final judging does not fall upon a group of panelists, but rather their competitors, who stay the night in one another’s homes/hotels and then rate their experience. The team with the highest score walks away with the coveted title of best Instant Hotel.

La noche de 12 años

La noche de 12 años, or A Twelve-Year Night, tells the true-life-inspired 12-year incarceration story of Jose “Pepe” Mujica, future Uruguayan president, and several other political prisoners. Imprisoned in 1972, the 12-year ordeal saw the prisoners fighting to survive in solitary confinement and being subjected to torture under Uruguay’s military dictatorship.



La noche de 12 años, a Netflix film, will be available for streaming on Friday.

Selection Day

A cricket prodigy and his brother will grapple with their own ambitions, demons and identities when Selection Day debuts on the streaming platform Friday.



The Netflix original follows 14-year-old Manju, a cricket prodigy who hates the sport. “Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence – concepts Manju has never experienced himself.”

When Angels Sleep

Netflix film When Angels Sleep follows the events that transpire after an exhausted businessman falls asleep at the wheel while driving with his family and hits a young woman with his car. His interactions with her frightened friend set off a string of dark events that he could have never predicted.



The Netflix film makes its debut on the streaming giant Friday.

Yummy Mummies

Its Teen Mom meets Netflix meets Australian reality TV in new Netflix original series Yummy Mummies.



Originally premiering in the Land Down Under in July of 2017, this reality series follows four young, wealthy, expectant moms throughout their pregnancies as they delve into a chaotic new reality with newborn babies.

Yummy Mummies is slated to be added to Netflix’s streaming library on Friday.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Halloween may be over, but Netflix isn’t quite done serving up the scares. On Sunday, Dec. 30, horror film The Autopsy of Jane Doe will make its Netflix debut.



Originally premiering in 2016, the film tells the story of a father-son team of small-town coroners who are tasked with helping to investigate the death of a young woman, dubbed a Jane Doe. After performing an autopsy on her, they are pulled into a complex mystery.

What’s Leaving

Although Netflix is keeping it’s streaming library full as it nears the end of the month, with not a single title leaving this weekend, the start of the New Year will bring with it a number of major changes or subscribers. These are just a few of the titles leaving the platform on Jan. 1.



Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Love Actually

Marie Antoinette

Million Dollar Baby

Rent

Sharknado1-5