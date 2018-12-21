Netflix is dropping a few more presents into its streaming library ahead of Santa’s visit on Christmas.

This weekend, as the world prepares for the jolly guy with the sleigh to deliver presents beneath their trees, Netflix is celebrating Christmas and giving subscribers an abundance of presents in the form of new original series, movies, and TV series being added to the streaming library. With options ranging from animated series for kids to docuseries into some of the most historic events and everything in between, the streaming giant is promising a surprise perfect for everyone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

An unlikely trio will find themselves marooned on the most primitive world in galaxy when 3Below: Tales of Arcadia premieres on the streaming platform Friday, Dec. 21.



The Netflix original animated series follows a teenage girl, a Latino boy, and an old man, who are forced to flee to the “most backwater, primitive world in the galaxy: Earth” after their home planet is destroyed by Civil War. But adjusting to life on a new planet will not be easy, and they will have to take on human identities to conceal their alien form as they search for a way back to their home planet.

7 Days Out

From the acclaimed director of First Monday in May, Andrew Rossi, from Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard, Executive Producers of Chef’s Table and Last Chance U, and Executive Producer Joe Zee, 7 Days Out will make its Netflix debut on Friday.



The original series offers a look at the seven days leading up to “the most significant historical and cultural events in the worlds of fashion, food, space, sports, and entertainment.” The series will explore Karl Lagerfeld preparing for the latest Chanel Haute Couture collection, NASA’s groundbreaking Cassini mission, and several more historic moments, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes experience.

Back with the Ex

Netflix is dipping its toes into the world of reality TV with the premiere of Back With the Ex.



The Australian reality TV series, a Netflix original, follows four singles who reunite with “with the exes they just couldn’t forget” years after breaking up, forcing them to confront their lingering issues and offering them the chance to reignite their romance.



Back With the Ex Season 1 will be available for streaming on Friday.

Bird Box

Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson-starring thriller Bird Box is frightening up thrills and scares on Friday.



The Netflix film, which first made its theatrical debut at the AFI Fest in November, is set in a world where a “mysterious force decimates the world’s population,” leaving only one thing that is certain: if you see it, you take your life. “Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.”



Along with Bullock and Paulson, Bird Box also stars Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich and is helmed by Academy Award winner Susanne Bier.

Diablero

Netflix subscribers will be taken into the eternal fight between good and evil among devils and angels in Netflix original series Diablero, premiering on the streaming giant Friday.



The series, set in the streets of Mexico, centers around Father Ramiro Ventura, a priest who finds himself seeking the aid of legendary “diablero” or demon hunter Elvis Infante. The duo teams up with Nancy, a modern day superhero, to live in a constant battle between two worlds that “exists within and sets in motion a series of events that could determine the fate of mankind,” trapping and selling demons, fallen angels, and otherworldly creatures in a black market along the way.

Tales by Light: Season 3

Netflix is giving subscribers the chance to go behind the lens with renowned photographers around the world.



Netflix original series Tales by Light follows photographers as they explore far-off locations to capture images that present nature and culture in a new light. Season 3 of the popular docuseries will follow a trio of photographers on excursions into neighborhoods of India, the reefs of Indonesia, and the backcountry of Australia.



Tales by Light Season 3 will be available for streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 12/21/18:

Bad Seeds – NETFLIX FILM

Derry Girls – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Perfume – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sirius the Jaeger – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski – NETFLIX FILM

The Casketeers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wolf (BÖRÜ) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latest Holiday Additions

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

“Christmas wishes come true for Lobo, whose favorite cousin arrives for a surprise visit, and for Glorb, who wishes he could be everywhere at once!”



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Just months after making its Netflix debut, this series, based on the comics of the same name, will return for a holiday special full of witches, ghost stories, and holiday cheer. “But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — you never know what might come down the chimney…”