August may be nearing an end, but the additions to the Netflix streaming library show no signs of slowing down. On Friday, Aug. 23, Netflix will be stocking four new titles on the shelves of its streaming library, giving subscribers even more options for their next binge watch.

The new titles join a number of other titles made throughout the week, as well as dozens of others that have been rolled out throughout the month.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

13 Reasons Why: Season 3

Who killed Bryce Walker? That is the newest mystery haunting Liberty High in the third season of controversial Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why.



Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, Aug. 23, the newest season of the teen-centered drama takes on an entirely new plotline after “a tumultuous homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of” Bryce Walker. As an investigation into his disappearance and death “threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets,” Clay rises finds himself becoming the prime suspect.



Season 3 marks the controversial series’ penultimate season, as Netflix recently announced that 13 Reasons Why will end after Season 4, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

Netflix is giving viewers an intimate look into the life of former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica in the new documentary El Pepe: Una vida suprema.



Available for streaming on Friday, the documentary looks at the life and legacy of Mujica, a Uruguayan politician, former guerrilla fighter, and President of Uruguay, and sees him discuss his life, ideals, the future, and the lessons he learned while in prison.



El Pepe: Una vida suprema is directed by the award-winning Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica. It initially debuted at the Venice Film Festival 2018.

HERO MASK: Part II

The second installment of Netflix original anime series Hero Mask is headed to the streaming library on Friday.



The series follows pair of investigators in London as they uncover a conspiracy “involving masks that grant their wearers superhuman powers,” according to Crunchyroll. Season 2 will find Crown prosecutor Sarah Sinclair and SSC agent James Blood continuing to delve deeper into the investigation amid a string of mysterious deaths.



Produced by animation studio Pierrot, the series initially debuted on the streaming giant with a 15-episode freshmen season with characters created by Takahisa Katagiri and music omposed by Hisaki Kato.

Rust Valley Restorers

Netflix is breathing life back into retro cars the six-part Canadian television documentary series Rust Valley Restorers.



The series, which initially aired on HISTORY in Canada towards the end of 2018 and into the beginning of 2019, follows old-school school auto enthusiast Mike Hall, his pal Avery, and son Conner as they flip decrepit cars for a profit.



The series, the latest HISTORY series to be picked up by Netflix, joins a number of other car-centered shows on the streaming giant, including Hyperdrive, which premiered on Aug. 21, and Fastest Car.

What Was Added This Week?

While the streaming library isn’t bulking up with many new titles this weekend, it did see plenty of additions made throughout the week.



Avail. 8/20/19:

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 8/21/19:

American Factory – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hyperdrive – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 8/22/19:

Love Alarm – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Must-Watch Recent Addition: ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 7

Netflix took subscribers into the halls of Litchfield Penitentiary for a final time when the seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black premiered on July 26.



Picking up shortly after the events of Season 6, the final season sees “the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever.” Meanwhile, Piper, who was granted early release from prison, struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her.”



The critically acclaimed series first debuted on the streaming giant in 2013 and has been praised as one of the series to lay the groundwork for Netflix originals. Since its premiere, it has remained a fan-favorite.

Must-Watch Recent Addition: ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2

On Aug. 16, Netflix delved back into the criminal psyche with the premiere of Mindhunter Season 2. The David Fincher-directed series portrays the early days of modern criminal profiling and is based on the the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.



Set in 1979, the 10-episode second season sees FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench putting the information they have gathered from “the study,” or their interviews with prolific serial killers, to use as they are called in to aid the investigation into the Atlanta Child murders, a real-life string of murders that plagued Atlanta from 1979 until 1981.



Speaking to PopCulture.com, series star Holt McCallany said that the investigation marked “the first time that our two central characters, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, are going to try to apply the ideas that they’ve developed through the interviews that they’ve conducted with the incarcerated serial killers.”

Must-Watch Recent Addition: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

If you’re looking to escape reality, dive into Hawkins, Indiana with the newest season of Netflix original series Stranger Things.



Landing on the streaming giant on July 4, the third season of the popular series is set in 1985 and finds the kids at the heart of the story on the cusp of adulthood and navigating all of the drama that comes with the teenage years, though danger still looms in their small town. When Hawkins is threatened by both old and new enemies, Eleven and her friends must band together to survive.



Just as in past seasons, Season 3 continues to delve into the ’80s nostalgia, with the Duffer Brothers stating that the biggest influences for the season being Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Thing, Midnight Run, Romancing the Stone, Jurassic Park, the Indiana Jones movies, and films directed by David Cronenberg.