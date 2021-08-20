Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 20)
A fresh lineup of content is headed to the Netflix streaming library this weekend! Starting on Friday, Aug. 20, the streaming giant will begin stocking the first of what will be four new additions. While the title count may be a little lower than usual, there are so heavy hitters, including the premiere of the Sandra Oh-starring series The Chair.
The new additions join several others that were made throughout the week, such as a new installment of the five-part UNTOLD docuseries. The series made its debut earlier this month and focuses on stories from the sports world. This past week also saw the addition of Season 5 Go! Go! Cory Carson, the beloved animated children’s series that makes for the perfect family viewing. Of course, these titles were just the latest in Netflix's August 2021 content list, with the streamer having already stocked things such as all seasons of 30 Rock, The Kissing Booth 3, and Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, the documentary that immediately shot to the top of Netflix's streaming charts. You can see what else is coming to the streaming library this month by clicking here.
'The Chair'
As Killing Eve fans await the fourth and final season of the hit BBC series, they can catch series star Sandra Oh in her latest credit, the new Netflix original series The Chair. Set to premiere on the platform on Friday, Aug. 20, the series stars Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of color to become chair at the prestigious Pembroke University. As the first woman to chair the English department and as one of the few staff members of color at the university, however, Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as she tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department. Along with Oh, the comedy stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla.prevnext
'Everything Will Be Fine'
Director Diego Luna's newest title, Everything Will Be Fine, is headed to Netflix on Friday. Set in Mexico City, the dramedy follows a husband and wife, who, after falling out of love, decide to create an unconventional new living arrangement to keep their family together for the sake of their daughter. According to Lugo, the series "reflects on the idea of family and relationships today" and "raises questions about marriage, monogamous relationships, and the social, professional and political aspirations that bring us closer together and then seem to create irreconcilable differences."prevnext
'The Loud House Movie'
The Loud family is heading to Scotland! On Friday, Netflix is premiering its animated feature The Loud House Movie, based on the popular Nickelodeon series. The film follows the Loud family on a wild adventure to Scotland, where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty, prompting them to indulge in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever.prevnext
'Sweet Girl'
A devastated husband will set out on a quest for justice and later vengeance when Netflix's latest film, Sweet Girl, makes its way to Netflix on Friday. The Brian Andrew Mendoza- directed film stars Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper, a devoted family man who vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before the death of his wife. His quest for justice, however, truth leads to a deadly encounter that not only puts his life at risk, but also his daughter Rachel's. In an effort to protect her, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance. Along with Momoa, Sweet Girl also stars Isabela Merced, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davi, and Michael Raymond-James.prevnext
