Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 20)

A fresh lineup of content is headed to the Netflix streaming library this weekend! Starting on Friday, Aug. 20, the streaming giant will begin stocking the first of what will be four new additions. While the title count may be a little lower than usual, there are so heavy hitters, including the premiere of the Sandra Oh-starring series The Chair.

The new additions join several others that were made throughout the week, such as a new installment of the five-part UNTOLD docuseries. The series made its debut earlier this month and focuses on stories from the sports world. This past week also saw the addition of Season 5 Go! Go! Cory Carson, the beloved animated children’s series that makes for the perfect family viewing. Of course, these titles were just the latest in Netflix's August 2021 content list, with the streamer having already stocked things such as all seasons of 30 Rock, The Kissing Booth 3, and Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, the documentary that immediately shot to the top of Netflix's streaming charts. You can see what else is coming to the streaming library this month by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.