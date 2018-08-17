Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is stocking the shelves of its streaming library this weekend with the addition of eight new titles.

Netflix is proving that it has a little something for everyone’s binge watching taste buds this weekend, rolling out a handful of new original titles that span several different genres. With multiple options for the kiddos, a few selections for true crime lovers, and even something for fans of magic, the streaming giant is promising a weekend full of interesting binge watches.

Disenchantment

The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening brings a humorous approach to the medieval fantasy setting in his new animated Netflix original series, Disenchantment.



Coming to the streaming giant on Friday, Aug. 17, the series follows the misadventures of Bean, a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and Luci, a personal demon, in the crumbling, magical, medieval kingdom of Dreamland.

Magic for Humans

Netflix is bringing some magic this weekend with the debut of Justin Willman’s new Netflix original series Magic For Humans.



The series, Netflix’s first original foray into magic, sees famed magician Justin Willman blending traditional magic tricks, like card shuffles and making spiders appear, with grown-up laughs, using magic to “master the art of being human.”



Netflix subscribers can master the art of being human and maybe learn a trick or two when Magic for Humans debuts on Friday.

Pinky Malinky

Teaming up with Nickelodeon, Netflix will bring the little one’s the adventures of Pinky Malinky on Friday, Aug. 17.



Pinky Malinky, based on Chris Garbutt’s animated short of the same name, follows the adventures of Pinky Malinky, who was born a hot dog, and his best friends. Always seeing the bright side of things, Pinky Malinky doesn’t let his appearance get in the way and constantly takes bits out of life.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6

Netflix is making sure that the children’s section is stocked full this weekend, with season 6 of popular animated series Spirit Riding Free premiering on Friday.



The series, based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, follows Lucky, a young girl who has moved from the city and is adjusting to life in the country. After forming a tight bond with wild horse Spirit, the two embark on a series of adventures with friends Pru and Abigail.



The sixth season of the series will see Lucky and her PALs on more adventures with a new chapter of the Frontier Fillies.

Stay Here

Drawing inspiration from HGTV’s Fixer Upper, new Netflix original series Stay Here will see designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer team up to help flip flopped houses, giving them new life and the owner’s the potential to make some serious cash.



Stay Here will be available for streaming on Friday.

The Motive

Álvaro, an aspiring but talentless writer determined to write a best-selling novel, seeks inspiration from his less than interesting neighbors by manipulating their lives so that he can write a book about them that has conflict.



The Motive, a Netflix original film, is set to be added to the streaming library on Friday.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Teen romance is coming to the table in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.



Based on Jenny Han’s 2014 novel of the same name, the film, starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean, follows the story of a teenage girl whose love life is spirals out of control when her secret love letters are mailed out to her crushes.



To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before will be available for streaming on Friday.

Ultraviolet

Netflix’s latest offbeat crime series, Ultraviolet, is set to be made available for streaming on Friday.



In the Netflix original, an online community of amateur sleuths solve crimes using an unconventional mashup of high-tech and low-tech methods, making quirky friends in the process.

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

In the second season of true crime docuseries The Investigator: A British Crime Story, the case of Carole Packman, whose husband was convicted for her murder, is put under the microscope, shedding light on new evidence and the fact that Packman’s body was never found.



The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 will be available for streaming on Saturday, Aug. 18.

What Was Added This Week

Along with the new additions being made throughout the weekend, Netflix added a handful of titles throughout the week, promising to keep your binge watching schedule full.



Avail. 8/13/18:

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job



Avail. 8/15/18:

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5



Avail. 8/16/18:

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here