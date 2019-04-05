April showers bring more than just May flowers, and Netflix is starting the month with a handful of new additions to its streaming library.

Subscribers to the streaming giant will see dozens of titles blooming throughout the month as the temperatures warm and the rain continues to drizzle, and kicking off things with a head start, this weekend, Netflix will be adding a total of nine new Netflix original series, movies, and other titles for viewers’ streaming delight!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

Less than a year after its Netflix debut, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back with Part 2.



Set to premiere on Friday, April 5, the second season of the magically dark Netflix original series, based on the comics of the same name, will find Sabrina, having signed her name over to the Dark Lord, exploring her darker side and learning more about her heritage, all while attempting to maintain her friendships in the mortal world.



With the devil’s work at hand, everything is in question, including relationships, identity, and true intentions.

Our Planet

Travel from the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America in new docuseries Our Planet.



Narrated by Sir David Attenborough and in partnership with World Wildlife Fund, the eight-part series explores the wonders of our natural world, combining photography and technology to bring viewers a never-before-filmed look at the planet’s most unique and precious wonders.



Filmed over the course and four years and 50 countries, with a combined total of more than than three and a half thousand filming days, Our Planet, which will be available for streaming on Friday, is an exhilarating documentary about our planet mixed with somber truths about humanity’s impact on the planet.

Persona: Collection

Netflix is offering a unique look at personas in its brand new anthology series.



Composed of four short films, Persona: Collection depicts four separate personas portrayed by Lee Ji-eun, through the lenses of four different critically acclaimed directors, offering unique variances in storytelling.

The short films included in the collection are – Love Set, Collector, Walking at Night, and Kiss Burn.



Persona: Collection will be available for streaming on Friday.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Lucky and her friends are back for more adventures in the eighth and final installment of Spirit Riding Free.



Based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, the Netflix original animated series follows wild mustang Spirit, who meets Lucky, a young girl who recently moved to the countryside, and the wild adventures they get into.



Season 8 will see big changes for Lucky and her friends, including new babies and boarding school.

Tijuana

Local journalists will risk their lives to solve a prominent politician’s murder in new Netflix original series Tijuana.



A character-driven drama, the series follows the staff of Tijuana Weekly, who band together to investigate the cold blooded murder of a prominent politician and uncover the truth. They will make enemies and risk their lives as they dedicate themselves to exposing he truth.



Created by Zayre Ferre, Tijuana is set to be shelved in the Netflix streaming library on Friday.

Unicorn Store

Brie Larson will make her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, set to be available for streaming on Friday.



Directed and co-produced by Larson, the comedy film follows Kit, a twenty-something failed artist struggling to cope after her dreams are crushed. After moving back in with her parents and taking a job as an office worker, she receives an invite to a pop-up store that sells “what you need.” Staffed by an eccentric salesman, Kit is offered her childhood dream: a unicorn.



Along with Larson, Unicorn Store stars Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, Karan Soni, Mamoudou Athie, Mary Holland, and Hamish Linklater.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Starting the month off strong, Netflix will be adding three additional titles in addition to the ones above, meaning that Netflix subscribers will have a total of nine new offerings to pick from this weekend.



Avail. 4/5/19:

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, new titles mean the departures of others, and four beloved previous additions, all Star Wars, will be bidding the streaming service and its subscribers farewell by weekend’s end.



Leaving 4/7/19:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions