Netflix is helping subscribers relax after the stress of tax season has officially come to an end.

Beginning on Friday, and as a small treat for getting your taxes filed on time, the streaming service is rolling out a total of nine new titles. The new additions span across a number of genres and a variety of sources, such as TV series from across the pond, as well as Netflix original films and series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Netflix is diving deeper into best-selling author and research professor Dr. Brené Brown’s TED talk on courage, one of the most viewed TED talks of all time.



Brené Brown: The Call to Courage, an hour-long Netflix original special, will revisit the infamous talk as Brown offers an all-new take on courage featuring her trademark humor, honesty, and insight. Dispelling the misconception that courage and vulnerability are mutually exclusive, Brown will also discuss the origins of her TED talk and what she has learned from the sudden visibility she gained.



Filmed before a live audience at UCLA’s Royce Hall, Brené Brown: The Call to Courage will be available for streaming on Friday, April 19.

Cuckoo: Season 5

Ken Thompson will hit it big time in Cuckoo Season 5, or won’t he?



Premiering on the streaming service this Friday, the fifth season of the popular Netflix original sitcom from the UK will see Ken discovering a wealthy half-sister who he never knew he had, making him believe he’s hit the big time until her fortunes and his hopes are soon reversed.



Written by Robin French and Kieron Quirke, Cuckoo stars Andie MacDowell (taking the place of past stars Andy Samberg, Taylor Lautner), Greg Davies, Tamla Kari, Esther Smith, Tyger Drew-Honey, Helen Baxendale, Matt Lacey, and Kenneth Collard.

Music Teacher

A small-town music teacher will risk everything that he has to reconnect with a now-famous former student in new Netflix film Music Teacher.



Starring Manav Kaul, Amrita Bagchi, and National Award winners Divya Dutta and Neena Gupta, the film tells the story of a dejected small-town music teacher who gets the chance to come to terms with his guilt when an estranged student who once loved him returns home as the star he always wished to be.



Music Teacher, directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, will be available for streaming on Friday.

Samantha!: Season 2

One fading star will attempt to cling to their fame in the second season of Netflix original series Samantha!, which will be stocked in the streaming library on Friday.



The first Brazilian comedy series produced by the streaming giant and the third series produced in Brazil, Samantha! follows a former child star from the 80s who is still trying to cling to her fading fame. Together with her husband Wound and their two children, Cindy and Brandon, and through a series of stunts and schemes, she attempts to launch herself back into the limelight.



Season 2 will continue Samantha’s desperate attempts to be relevant in the 21st century and cling to her stardom.

Someone Great

An aspiring music journalist will let go of her twenties and enter adulthood in new Netflix film Someone Great.



From Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Someone Great follows aspiring music journalist Jenny, who, after landing her dream job that will force her to leave New York City and head to San Francisco, celebrates one last adventure with her friends, Erin and Blair, as she nurses her broken heart following a breakup with her boyfriend.



The film will be available for streaming on Friday.

Grass is Greener

America’s complicated relationship with weed will be explored in new Netflix original series Grass is Greener.



Slated to be added to the Netflix streaming library on Saturday, April 20, the series “presents an unparalleled look at the racially biased history of the war on marijuana.” The series features a range of celebrities and experts, including Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill’s B-Real, and Damian Marley, who join the conversation and discuss the plant’s influence on music and popular culture as well as the devastating impact its criminalization has had on black and Latino communities.



The series marks hip hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy’s directorial debut.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with the titles above, the streaming service will be debuting three additional titles this weekend.



Avail. 4/19/19:



A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM

“A gifted engineer flees his austere roots to pursue wealth and success among Copenhagen’s elite, but the pride propelling him threatens to be his ruin.”



I, Daniel Blake

“While fighting for his welfare benefits following a job-ending heart attack, a widowed carpenter befriends a single mother in a similar plight.”



Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME

“Karoru leads a mundane life, but she gets to go home and find comfort in Rilakkuma, her endearingly lazy roommate who happens to be a fuzzy toy bear.”

What Was Added This Week

Avail. 4/15/19:



Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Romantic



Avail. 4/16/19:



Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 4/18/19:



My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL