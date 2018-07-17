Netflix 2018: Everything Coming in July

Netflix‘s July 2018 content is here, and it’s the perfect time to hole up in the AC and binge a new show or an old-school classic.

The streaming service has dropped a ton of new movies, TV shows and documentaries for July. The first of the month brought a fresh slew of summer content coming to your screens. If you binged too much that first weekend, don’t fret. The streaming service will be dropping new titles throughout the month, meaning you’ve got a long way to go before you run out.

Keeping up with its ambitious production goals, several of the new titles gracing your TV are Netflix original series and films.

And as far as fan-favorite shows go, the streaming service hasn’t forgotten about binge-worthy TV for those who prefer a good old-fashioned Netflix and chill session.

Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in July, head over to see what titles you need to binge before they get the axe.

COMING 7/1:

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

COMING 7/2-7/9:

Avail. 7/2/18:

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

Avail. 7/3/18:

The Comedy Lineup– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/5/18:

Blue Valentine

Avail. 7/6/18:

Anne with an E: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Part B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Free Rein: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sacred Games– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Samantha!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter– NETFLIX FILM

The Skin of The Wolf– NETFLIX FILM

White Fang– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/7/18:

Scream 4

Avail. 7/9/18:

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

COMING 7/10-7/20:

Avail. 7/10/18:

Drug Lords: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/12/18:

Gone Baby Gone

Avail. 7/13/18:

How It Ends– NETFLIX FILM

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/15/18:

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/20/18:

Amazing Interiors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dark Tourist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose– NETFLIX FILM

Father of the Year– NETFLIX FILM

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 7/22-7/31:

Avail. 7/22/18:

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

Avail. 7/24/18:

The Warning– NETFLIX FILM

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/27/18:

Cupcake & Dino – General Services– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extinction– NETFLIX FILM

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Bleeding Edge– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Welcome to the Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/28/18:

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

Avail. 7/29/18:

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

Avail. 7/30/18:

A Very Secret Service: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/31/18:

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. in July (date not announced):

El Chapo: Season 3

BINGE-WORTHY SERIES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Is your favorite show or movie not debuting until later in the month? Check out these highly-rated films and series premieres from June while you wait for July’s new titles to drop.

GLOW:

Set in Los Angeles in 1985, Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) is a struggling actress who auditions along with dozens of other women in a fledgling professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). While she sits at odds with GLOW’s director Sam Sylvia (Mark Maron) thanks to her bold personality and tendency to overreact, tensions flare when Ruth’s former best friend, retired soap opera actress Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), arrives at the ring. Their confrontation promises to either make or break their show.

While the comedic story and specific plot of the series are fictional, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a real organization in the 1980s.

The first season of GLOW debuted on Netflix in June 2017 to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, earning the show and cast nominations for the SAG Awards, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Available June 29.

‘THE RANCH’ SEASON 3 (PART 5):

The Ranch takes place on the fictional Iron River Ranch in Garrison, Colorado, where it details the life of the Bennetts, a dysfunctional family consisting of two brothers (Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson), their rancher father (Sam Elliott, and his separated wife and local bar owner (Debra Winger).

The comedy premiered in April 2016 with a two-part season format, each consisting of 10 episodes. The Netflix original’s second season was released in June and December 2017, and the company announced that 20 new episodes would hit the platform in 2018.

In December 2017, a week before the release of the second half of the second season, it was announced Masterson had been written out of the show following multiple sexual assault allegations made against him, and he will appear in only the first 10 episodes of the third season (or “part 5”), which had already wrapped filming.

Available June 15.

‘LUKE CAGE’:

Marvel fans know the story of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a former convict with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin who transforms to fight crime and corruption.

The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and shared continuity with the franchise’s films. Luke Cage was also the third in a series of shows to stem from The Defenders, alongside Daredevil and Jessica Jones. The production company has since released Iron Fist and The Punisher, as well.

All episodes of the first season premiered in September 2016 and were met with positive reviews. In December 2016, Netflix renewed Luke Cage for a second season, set to be released on June 22, 2018.

‘WYNONNA EARP’ SEASON 2:

Looking for a supernatural horror series? Wynonna Earp will be your new favorite show. Originated in comic books by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp explores the great, great granddaughter of Wyatt Earp as she fights the reincarnated bodies of the men he already killed using her “Peacemaker” revolver. She also takes on other supernatural villains, but the series has grown beyond its original concept in Season 2.

Available June 9.

‘THE RAIN’ SEASON 2:

The first Danish original series from Netflix is set six years after a virus carried by the rain kills everyone in Scandinavia. Two siblings emerge from their underground hideout and discover the entirety of civilization has been wiped out — minus a few other survivors, of course.

Most of the survivors are young, giving the show a coming-of-age vibe. Love, jealously, trying to build a better world while being haunted by the past — you know, the usual.

Available May 4.