Netflix 2018: Everything Coming in July

Netflix‘s July 2018 content is here, and it’s the perfect time to hole up in the AC and binge a new show or an old-school classic.
The streaming service has dropped a ton of new movies, TV shows and documentaries for July. The first of the month brought a fresh slew of summer content coming to your screens. If you binged too much that first weekend, don’t fret. The streaming service will be dropping new titles throughout the month, meaning you’ve got a long way to go before you run out.
Keeping up with its ambitious production goals, several of the new titles gracing your TV are Netflix original series and films.
And as far as fan-favorite shows go, the streaming service hasn’t forgotten about binge-worthy TV for those who prefer a good old-fashioned Netflix and chill session.
Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in July, head over to see what titles you need to binge before they get the axe.
COMING 7/1:
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
COMING 7/2-7/9:
Avail. 7/2/18:
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
Avail. 7/3/18:
The Comedy Lineup– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/5/18:
Blue Valentine
Avail. 7/6/18:
Anne with an E: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Part B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Free Rein: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sacred Games– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Samantha!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter– NETFLIX FILM
The Skin of The Wolf– NETFLIX FILM
White Fang– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/7/18:
Scream 4
Avail. 7/9/18:
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
COMING 7/10-7/20:
Avail. 7/10/18:
Drug Lords: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/12/18:
Gone Baby Gone
Avail. 7/13/18:
How It Ends– NETFLIX FILM
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/15/18:
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/20/18:
Amazing Interiors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dark Tourist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose– NETFLIX FILM
Father of the Year– NETFLIX FILM
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 7/22-7/31:
Avail. 7/22/18:
An Education
Disney’s Bolt
Avail. 7/24/18:
The Warning– NETFLIX FILM
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/27/18:
Cupcake & Dino – General Services– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extinction– NETFLIX FILM
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Bleeding Edge– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Welcome to the Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/28/18:
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
Avail. 7/29/18:
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
Avail. 7/30/18:
A Very Secret Service: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/31/18:
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. in July (date not announced):
El Chapo: Season 3
BINGE-WORTHY SERIES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Is your favorite show or movie not debuting until later in the month? Check out these highly-rated films and series premieres from June while you wait for July’s new titles to drop.
GLOW:
Set in Los Angeles in 1985, Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) is a struggling actress who auditions along with dozens of other women in a fledgling professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). While she sits at odds with GLOW’s director Sam Sylvia (Mark Maron) thanks to her bold personality and tendency to overreact, tensions flare when Ruth’s former best friend, retired soap opera actress Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), arrives at the ring. Their confrontation promises to either make or break their show.
While the comedic story and specific plot of the series are fictional, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a real organization in the 1980s.
The first season of GLOW debuted on Netflix in June 2017 to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, earning the show and cast nominations for the SAG Awards, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.
Available June 29.
‘THE RANCH’ SEASON 3 (PART 5):
The Ranch takes place on the fictional Iron River Ranch in Garrison, Colorado, where it details the life of the Bennetts, a dysfunctional family consisting of two brothers (Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson), their rancher father (Sam Elliott, and his separated wife and local bar owner (Debra Winger).
The comedy premiered in April 2016 with a two-part season format, each consisting of 10 episodes. The Netflix original’s second season was released in June and December 2017, and the company announced that 20 new episodes would hit the platform in 2018.
In December 2017, a week before the release of the second half of the second season, it was announced Masterson had been written out of the show following multiple sexual assault allegations made against him, and he will appear in only the first 10 episodes of the third season (or “part 5”), which had already wrapped filming.
Available June 15.
‘LUKE CAGE’:
Marvel fans know the story of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a former convict with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin who transforms to fight crime and corruption.
The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and shared continuity with the franchise’s films. Luke Cage was also the third in a series of shows to stem from The Defenders, alongside Daredevil and Jessica Jones. The production company has since released Iron Fist and The Punisher, as well.
All episodes of the first season premiered in September 2016 and were met with positive reviews. In December 2016, Netflix renewed Luke Cage for a second season, set to be released on June 22, 2018.
‘WYNONNA EARP’ SEASON 2:
Looking for a supernatural horror series? Wynonna Earp will be your new favorite show. Originated in comic books by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp explores the great, great granddaughter of Wyatt Earp as she fights the reincarnated bodies of the men he already killed using her “Peacemaker” revolver. She also takes on other supernatural villains, but the series has grown beyond its original concept in Season 2.
Available June 9.
‘THE RAIN’ SEASON 2:
The first Danish original series from Netflix is set six years after a virus carried by the rain kills everyone in Scandinavia. Two siblings emerge from their underground hideout and discover the entirety of civilization has been wiped out — minus a few other survivors, of course.
Most of the survivors are young, giving the show a coming-of-age vibe. Love, jealously, trying to build a better world while being haunted by the past — you know, the usual.
Available May 4.