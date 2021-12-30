Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in January 2022

Another year in the ongoing streaming wars is coming to a close, but that isn’t stopping all of the major streaming services from prepping for a solid start to 2022. After packing their libraries full of critically acclaimed titles throughout 2021, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock — some of the biggest players in the streaming wars — are ready to start the new year in a big way, with subscribers being treated to hundreds of new titles headed to the streaming libraries.

Proving that it is ready to make some big moves in 2022, Netflix’s incoming January 2022 titles not only include a new season of its hit reality TV series Too Hot to Handle, but also the first part of the fourth and final season of the fan-favorite series Ozark. HBO Max is ready to put up some stiff competition, though, with its library set to see the additions of Euphoria Season 2 and Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a special that is set to reunite many of the franchise’s stars for its 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, Disney+ will kick off the new year with new chapters of The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of its hit series The Mandalorian, and an all-new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled focused on the making of Hawkeye. Over at Hulu, the library will be stoked with titles including How I Met Your Father and The Golden Palace.

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in January 2022.

Jan. 1

NETFLIX

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke – NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

HBO MAX

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

17 Again, 2009

All Star Superman, 2011

Annabelle Comes Home, 2009

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015

Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021

Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)

Bullitt, 1968

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Collide, 2016 (HBO)

Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)

Cop Out, 2010

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

Daddy Day Camp, 2007

Daddy Day Care, 2003

The Dark Crystal, 1982

The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015

Dirty Harry, 1971

Easy A, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The Enforcer, 1976

The Exorcist, 1973

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)

The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Fled, 1996 (HBO)

Frozen River, 2008

The Fugitive, 1993

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)

Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)

The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)

Gravity, 2013

The Green Hornet, 2011

Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1

Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)

John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)

Justice Society: World War II, 2021

Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)

Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

The Iron Lady, 2011

The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)

Last Night, 2010 (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Little Nicky, 2000

Love and Basketball, 2000

Magnum Force, 1973

Mean Streets, 1973

Memento, 2000 (HBO)

The Mentalist

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mildred Pierce, 1945

Mimic, 1997 (HBO)

Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)

Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO

Next, 2007 (HBO)

The Nun, 2018

The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976

Paddington 2, 2017

Pineapple Express, 2008

The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012

Practical Magic, 1998

Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Roots (Mini Series), 2016

Roots: The Next Generation, 1979

Rumor Has It, 2005

Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020

Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)

Super Fly, 1972

Supergirl, 2015

Swordfish, 2001

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996

The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)

Ultraviolet, 2006

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)

Vixen, 2017

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)

The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)

Yes Man, 2008

Zookeeper, 2011

Zoom, 2006 (HBO)

DISNEY+

X-Men: First Class

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

127 Hours

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son

Bringing Down the House

Crazy Heart

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy at the Gates

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Fat Albert

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

John Tucker Must Die

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Kick-Ass

Like Mike

Mad Money

Made of Honor

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol

More Than a Game

Mr. 3000

My Week With Marilyn

Mystery Team

Napoleon Dynamite

Once

Poetic Justice

Predator

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Saving Private Ryan

Secrets in the Water

Shallow Hal

Shopgirl

Sinister

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants

The Family Stone

The Great Debaters

The Preacher’s Wife

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Waitress

When a Man Loves a Woman

Words and Pictures

The Missing

HULU

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10,000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

PEACOCK

50/50, 2011

An American Tail, 1986

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991

Aftermath, 2021

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Boys II, 2003

The Bear, 1988

The Best Man, 1999

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998

The Bone Collector, 1999

Bowfinger, 1999

The Break-Up, 2006

The Brothers, 2001

Chicken Run, 2000

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

The Descent, 2006

The Descent Part 2, 2010

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1998

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996

Don’t Think Twice, 2016

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Enough, 2002

Escape Plan, 2013

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

The Flintstones, 1994

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000

Gamer, 2009

Good Will Hunting, 1998

Harriet, 2019

Head Over Heels, 2001

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Hotel Transylvania, 2012

Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013

Josie and the Pussycats, 2001

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

The Karate Kid, 1984

The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986

The Karate Kid III, 1989

Kindergarten Cop, 1990

The Land Before Time, 1988

Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016

Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010

Little Rascals, 1994

The Little Strangler, 2018

Lost in Translation, 2003

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Meet Dave, 2008

Midway, 1976

The Nutty Professor, 1996

The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000

Old School, 2003

One for the Money, 2012

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013

The Prince of Egypt, 2013

Public Enemies, 2009

Rapture-Palooza, 2013

Ray, 2004

The Replacements, 2000

Salt, 2010

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Seabiscuit, 2003

Selena, 1997

Selma, 2014

Serenity, 2005

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003

Tale of Despereaux, 2008

This Means War, 2012

Uncle Buck, 1989

Unstoppable, 2010

A Very Merry New Year, 2021

Wanted, 2008

The Wedding Planner, 2001

Winter’s Bone, 2010

FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara

Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City

WWE Day 1

Jan. 2

HBO MAX

Wipeout Season 1 Part A

HULU

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

PEACOCK

Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara

Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley

Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle

Snowpiercer, 2013

Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers

Jan. 3

HULU

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

PEACOCK

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012

Jan. 4

NETFLIX

Action Pack – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)

Snowpiercer Season 2

HULU

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

PEACOCK

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Jan. 5

NETFLIX

Four to Dinner – NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

The Bachelor (XXV)

DISNEY+

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Deadly Detention

The Student

HULU

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

PEACOCK

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Nancy & Tonya, 2022

Jan. 6

NETFLIX

The Club: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland – NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

PEACOCK

Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program

Jan. 7

NETFLIX

Hype House – NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)

Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Teenage Euthanasia Season 1

DISNEY+

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

APPLE TV+

El Deafo

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie

HULU

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

PEACOCK

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate

Jan. 8

PEACOCK

Supercross – Anaheim, California

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate

U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate

Jan. 9

HBO MAX

Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

PEACOCK

PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11

Sunday Night Football – Week 18

2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating

Jan. 10

NETFLIX

Undercover: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Columbiana

HULU

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

PEACOCK

Paper & Glue, 2021

Jan. 11

NETFLIX

Dear Mother – NETFLIX FILM

HULU

I’m Your Man (2021)

PEACOCK

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

Jan. 12

NETFLIX

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3

Squidbillies Season 13

DISNEY+

Eternals

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

A Sort of Homecoming

The Intouchables

Squadgoals

Twinsanity

APPLE TV+

Wild Things: Siegfried and Roy

PEACOCK

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)

Jan. 13

NETFLIX

Brazen – NETFLIX FILM (NEW trailer HERE)

Chosen – NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist – NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Master

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

PEACOCK

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6

One-Punch Man, Season 1

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original

Jan. 14

NETFLIX

After Life: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Archive 81 – NETFLIX SERIES

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House – NETFLIX SERIES

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is Not a Comedy – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

ER

DISNEY+

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

APPLE TV+

The Tragedy of MacBeth

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)

HULU

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)

PEACOCK

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Jan. 15

HBO MAX

Fringe

HULU

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

PEACOCK

Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea

Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford

Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton

Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United

Premier League Goal Rush

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)

Supercross – Oakland, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA

Jan. 16

NETFLIX

Phantom Thread

HBO MAX

Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK

European Figure Skating Championships 2022

Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT

Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Jan. 17

NETFLIX

After We Fell

HBO MAX

Injustice, 2021

The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary

HULU

Georgetown (2021)

Jan. 18

NETFLIX

Mighty Express: Train Trouble – NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

PEACOCK

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 29

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Jan. 19

NETFLIX

El marginal: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Heavenly Bites: Mexico – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juanpis González – The Series – NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 6-10)

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

HULU

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

PEACOCK

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)

Jan. 20

NETFLIX

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere

On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere

HULU

The Estate (2020)

PEACOCK

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)

True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Jan. 21

NETFLIX

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War – NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Violin – NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer Heat – NETFLIX SERIES

That Girl Lay Lay

HBO MAX

Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)

Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)

The Last O.G. Season 4

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)

APPLE TV+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Servant: Season 3

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Jan. 22

HULU

American Night (2021)

PEACOCK

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2

Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves

Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle

Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton

Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley

Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City

Premier League Goal Rush

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)

Supercross – San Diego, CA

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Jan. 23

PEACOCK

IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24

Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham

U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA

Jan. 24

NETFLIX

Three Songs for Benazir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2

PEACOCK

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)

We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)

Jan. 25

NETFLIX

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)

HULU

Promised Land: Series Premiere

PEACOCK

Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Jan. 26

DISNEY+

Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

HULU

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

PEACOCK

American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)

Jan. 27

NETFLIX

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – NETFLIX SERIES

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light – NETFLIX SERIES

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness – NETFLIX SERIES

Home Team – NETFLIX FILM

In From the Cold – NETFLIX SERIES

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

Mayday (2021)

PEACOCK

Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Jan. 28

HBO MAX

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

DISNEY+

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere

APPLE TV+

The Afterparty

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Needle in a Timestack

HULU

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

PEACOCK

Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota

Jan. 29

HBO MAX

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Stop and Go (2021)

PEACOCK

IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona

Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

WWE Royal Rumble

Jan. 30

HULU

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Jan. 31

HULU

Monarch: Series Premiere