Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in January 2022

Another year in the ongoing streaming wars is coming to a close, but that isn’t stopping all of the major streaming services from prepping for a solid start to 2022. After packing their libraries full of critically acclaimed titles throughout 2021, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock — some of the biggest players in the streaming wars — are ready to start the new year in a big way, with subscribers being treated to hundreds of new titles headed to the streaming libraries.
Proving that it is ready to make some big moves in 2022, Netflix’s incoming January 2022 titles not only include a new season of its hit reality TV series Too Hot to Handle, but also the first part of the fourth and final season of the fan-favorite series Ozark. HBO Max is ready to put up some stiff competition, though, with its library set to see the additions of Euphoria Season 2 and Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a special that is set to reunite many of the franchise’s stars for its 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, Disney+ will kick off the new year with new chapters of The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of its hit series The Mandalorian, and an all-new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled focused on the making of Hawkeye. Over at Hulu, the library will be stoked with titles including How I Met Your Father and The Golden Palace.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in January 2022.
Jan. 1
NETFLIX
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke – NETFLIX FILM
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
HBO MAX
2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
17 Again, 2009
All Star Superman, 2011
Annabelle Comes Home, 2009
Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015
Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021
Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)
Bullitt, 1968
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Collide, 2016 (HBO)
Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)
Cop Out, 2010
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
Daddy Day Camp, 2007
Daddy Day Care, 2003
The Dark Crystal, 1982
The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015
Dirty Harry, 1971
Easy A, 2010
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The Enforcer, 1976
The Exorcist, 1973
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)
The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)
Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
Fled, 1996 (HBO)
Frozen River, 2008
The Fugitive, 1993
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)
Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)
The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)
Gravity, 2013
The Green Hornet, 2011
Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)
Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)
John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)
Justice Society: World War II, 2021
Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)
Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
The Iron Lady, 2011
The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)
Last Night, 2010 (HBO)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Little Nicky, 2000
Love and Basketball, 2000
Magnum Force, 1973
Mean Streets, 1973
Memento, 2000 (HBO)
The Mentalist
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mildred Pierce, 1945
Mimic, 1997 (HBO)
Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)
Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO
Next, 2007 (HBO)
The Nun, 2018
The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
Paddington 2, 2017
Pineapple Express, 2008
The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012
Practical Magic, 1998
Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
Roots (Mini Series), 2016
Roots: The Next Generation, 1979
Rumor Has It, 2005
Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020
Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)
Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)
Super Fly, 1972
Supergirl, 2015
Swordfish, 2001
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
A Time to Kill, 1996
The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)
Ultraviolet, 2006
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)
Vixen, 2017
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)
The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)
Yes Man, 2008
Zookeeper, 2011
Zoom, 2006 (HBO)
DISNEY+
X-Men: First Class
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
127 Hours
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son
Bringing Down the House
Crazy Heart
Deja Vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Enemy at the Gates
Eve’s Bayou
Facing Ali
Fat Albert
Good Hair
I Think I Love My Wife
John Tucker Must Die
Judge Dredd
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Kick-Ass
Like Mike
Mad Money
Made of Honor
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
More Than a Game
Mr. 3000
My Week With Marilyn
Mystery Team
Napoleon Dynamite
Once
Poetic Justice
Predator
Push
Red Tails
Runaway Bride
S.W.A.T.
Saving Private Ryan
Secrets in the Water
Shallow Hal
Shopgirl
Sinister
Sister Act
Something’s Gotta Give
Stargate
Super Troopers
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
The Descendants
The Family Stone
The Great Debaters
The Preacher’s Wife
The Prestige
The Sapphires
Traitor
Unfaithful
The Village
Waitress
When a Man Loves a Woman
Words and Pictures
The Missing
HULU
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2
Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4
The Challenge: Complete Season 33
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8
Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1
Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1
10,000 BC (2008)
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
A Soldier’s Story (1984)
Alfie (2004)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Amistad (1997)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Astro Boy (2009)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Black Rain (1989)
Black Sunday (1977)
Case 39 (2010)
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
The Collection (2012)
Commando (1985)
Coneheads (1993)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
Crime Story (2021)
Date Night (2010)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
The Duchess (2008)
Dunston Checks In (1996)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Falling for Figaro (2021)
Fire in the Sky (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2006)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Fred Claus (2007)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Gimme Shelter (2014)
The Haunting (1999)
Head of State (2003)
Heartburn (1986)
Hidalgo (2004)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Home for the Holidays (1995)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
Hotel for Dogs (2009)
Hugo (2011)
The Impossible (2012)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
The King of Comedy (1983)
Labios Rojos (2011)
Last of the Mohicans (1992)
Lifeguard (1976)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
The Lovely Bones (2009)
The Machinist (2004)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
New Year’s Eve (2011)
Nick of Time (1995)
Norm of the North (2016)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Open Range (2003)
Ordinary People (1980)
Panic Room (2002)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paycheck (2003)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Phenomenon (1996)
Prophecy (1979)
Real Genius (1985)
Red Eye (2005)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Resident Evil (2002)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
The Sandlot (1993)
Semi-Pro (2008)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Seven (1995)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Sinister (2012)
The Soloist (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
The Squid And The Whale (2005)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
The Stepford Wives (2004)
Sydney White (2007)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
The Three Stooges (2012)
The Two Faces Of January (2014)
What a Girl Wants (2003)
What About Bob? (1991)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
When In Rome (2010)
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
Wuthering Heights (2003)
PEACOCK
50/50, 2011
An American Tail, 1986
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, 1991
Aftermath, 2021
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Boys II, 2003
The Bear, 1988
The Best Man, 1999
Blues Brothers 2000, 1998
The Bone Collector, 1999
Bowfinger, 1999
The Break-Up, 2006
The Brothers, 2001
Chicken Run, 2000
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
The Descent, 2006
The Descent Part 2, 2010
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1998
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, 1996
Don’t Think Twice, 2016
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Enough, 2002
Escape Plan, 2013
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
The Flintstones, 1994
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000
Gamer, 2009
Good Will Hunting, 1998
Harriet, 2019
Head Over Heels, 2001
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
Hotel Transylvania, 2012
Hotel Transylvania 2, 2015
Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013
Josie and the Pussycats, 2001
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
The Karate Kid, 1984
The Karate Kid: Part II, 1986
The Karate Kid III, 1989
Kindergarten Cop, 1990
The Land Before Time, 1988
Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave, 2016
Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, 2010
Little Rascals, 1994
The Little Strangler, 2018
Lost in Translation, 2003
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Meet Dave, 2008
Midway, 1976
The Nutty Professor, 1996
The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps, 2000
Old School, 2003
One for the Money, 2012
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
The Prince of Egypt, 2013
Public Enemies, 2009
Rapture-Palooza, 2013
Ray, 2004
The Replacements, 2000
Salt, 2010
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Seabiscuit, 2003
Selena, 1997
Selma, 2014
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003
Tale of Despereaux, 2008
This Means War, 2012
Uncle Buck, 1989
Unstoppable, 2010
A Very Merry New Year, 2021
Wanted, 2008
The Wedding Planner, 2001
Winter’s Bone, 2010
FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara
Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City
WWE Day 1
Jan. 2
HBO MAX
Wipeout Season 1 Part A
HULU
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)
PEACOCK
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara
Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Leeds United v. Burnley
Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle
Snowpiercer, 2013
Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers
Jan. 3
HULU
Next Level Chef: Series Premiere
The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)
PEACOCK
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012
Jan. 4
NETFLIX
Action Pack – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
Snowpiercer Season 2
HULU
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere
Kenan: Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Jan. 5
NETFLIX
Four to Dinner – NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The Bachelor (XXV)
DISNEY+
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Deadly Detention
The Student
HULU
Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns
Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere
This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere
PEACOCK
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Nancy & Tonya, 2022
Jan. 6
NETFLIX
The Club: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Wasteland – NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere
I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power., 2021
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Short Program
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Short Program
Jan. 7
NETFLIX
Hype House – NETFLIX SERIES
Johnny Test: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Teenage Euthanasia Season 1
DISNEY+
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Like Mike
Like Mike 2
The Sandlot
APPLE TV+
El Deafo
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie
HULU
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31
Survivor: Complete Season 37
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere
Women of the Movement: Series Premiere
Pharma Bro (2021)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Rhythm Dance
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Women’s Free Skating
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Ladies Free Skate
Jan. 8
PEACOCK
Supercross – Anaheim, California
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Short Program
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Free Dance
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Pairs Free Skate
U.S Figure Skating Championships – Senior Men’s Free Skate
Jan. 9
HBO MAX
Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11
PEACOCK
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football – Week 18
2022 Winter Olympics Trials – Speed Skating
Jan. 10
NETFLIX
Undercover: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Columbiana
HULU
The Golden Palace: Complete Series
Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere
Pivoting: Series Premiere
Ailey (2021)
Black Bear (2020)
PEACOCK
Paper & Glue, 2021
Jan. 11
NETFLIX
Dear Mother – NETFLIX FILM
HULU
I’m Your Man (2021)
PEACOCK
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Jan. 12
NETFLIX
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
Squidbillies Season 13
DISNEY+
Eternals
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
A Sort of Homecoming
The Intouchables
Squadgoals
Twinsanity
APPLE TV+
Wild Things: Siegfried and Roy
PEACOCK
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)
Jan. 13
NETFLIX
Brazen – NETFLIX FILM (NEW trailer HERE)
Chosen – NETFLIX SERIES
The Journalist – NETFLIX SERIES
Photocopier – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Master
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)
My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
PEACOCK
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6
One-Punch Man, Season 1
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original
Jan. 14
NETFLIX
After Life: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Archive 81 – NETFLIX SERIES
BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
The House – NETFLIX SERIES
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY
This Is Not a Comedy – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
ER
DISNEY+
Betty White Goes Wild!
Catch That Kid
APPLE TV+
The Tragedy of MacBeth
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie
Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)
HULU
Sex Appeal (2022)
Bergman Island (2021)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Jan. 15
HBO MAX
Fringe
HULU
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B
Bad Rap (2016)
Main Street (2010)
Marjorie Prime (2017)
Rewind (2019)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Sprinter (2018)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
PEACOCK
Premier League – Manchester City v. Chelsea
Premier League – Burnley v. Leicester City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Watford
Premier League – Norwich City v. Everton
Premier League – Wolves v. Southampton
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester United
Premier League Goal Rush
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)
Supercross – Oakland, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe – Mammoth, CA
Jan. 16
NETFLIX
Phantom Thread
HBO MAX
Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
European Figure Skating Championships 2022
Freestyle Skiing World Cup – Deer Valley, UT
Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Jan. 17
NETFLIX
After We Fell
HBO MAX
Injustice, 2021
The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary
HULU
Georgetown (2021)
Jan. 18
NETFLIX
Mighty Express: Train Trouble – NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Snapped, Season 29
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Jan. 19
NETFLIX
El marginal: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Heavenly Bites: Mexico – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Juanpis González – The Series – NETFLIX SERIES
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Vets On The Beach (S1)
Vets On The Beach (S2)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 6-10)
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4
HULU
Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
PEACOCK
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)
Jan. 20
NETFLIX
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Royal Treatment – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere
On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere
HULU
The Estate (2020)
PEACOCK
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)
True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Jan. 21
NETFLIX
American Boogeywoman
Munich – The Edge of War – NETFLIX FILM
My Father’s Violin – NETFLIX FILM
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Summer Heat – NETFLIX SERIES
That Girl Lay Lay
HBO MAX
Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)
Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)
The Last O.G. Season 4
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)
APPLE TV+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Servant: Season 3
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HULU
Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Jan. 22
HULU
American Night (2021)
PEACOCK
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2
Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves
Premier League – Leeds United v. Newcastle
Premier League – Leicester City v. Brighton
Premier League – Arsenal v. Burnley
Premier League – Southampton v. Manchester City
Premier League Goal Rush
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)
Supercross – San Diego, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
Jan. 23
PEACOCK
IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24
Premier League – Chelsea v. Tottenham
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle – Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
Jan. 24
NETFLIX
Three Songs for Benazir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2
PEACOCK
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)
Jan. 25
NETFLIX
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)
HULU
Promised Land: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
That’s My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Jan. 26
DISNEY+
Random Rings (S1)
Random Rings (S2)
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5
HULU
Dirty Grandpa (2016)
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)
PEACOCK
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)
Jan. 27
NETFLIX
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – NETFLIX SERIES
Angry Birds: Summer Madness – NETFLIX FAMILY
Feria: The Darkest Light – NETFLIX SERIES
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness – NETFLIX SERIES
Home Team – NETFLIX FILM
In From the Cold – NETFLIX SERIES
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Mayday (2021)
PEACOCK
Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Jan. 28
HBO MAX
The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
DISNEY+
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere
APPLE TV+
The Afterparty
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Needle in a Timestack
HULU
Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere
PEACOCK
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota
Jan. 29
HBO MAX
Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
Stop and Go (2021)
PEACOCK
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)
Supercross – Anaheim, CA
WWE Royal Rumble
Jan. 30
HULU
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4
Small Engine Repair (2021)
Jan. 31
HULU
Monarch: Series Premiere