Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2018

As the dog days of summer drag on, a fresh new batch of content is unloaded onto Netflix for those days when nothing but A/C will do. The first of the month brings a boatload of new titles to the streaming platform, and others will be added throughout the month as well.

Keep your eyes peeled for original Netflix series and movies, as well as fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens around the country throughout the month of August.

COMING 8/1:

Avail. 8/1/18:

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

COMING 8/2 – 8/9:

Avail. 8/2/18:

Emelie

Avail. 8/3/18:

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe — NETFLIX FILM

Cocaine Coas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Like Father — NETFLIX FILM

Marching Orders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/4/18:

Flavors of Youth: International Version — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Children — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/5/18:

Paid in Full

Avail. 8/9/18:

Perdida — NETFLIX FILM

The Originals: Season 5

COMING 8/10 – 8/19:

Avail. 8/10/18:

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Afflicted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All About the Washingtons — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La casa de las flores — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Pound Menu — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society — NETFLIX FILM

The Package — NETFLIX FILM

The Ponysitters Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/11/18:

No Country for Old Men

Avail. 8/13/18:

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Avail. 8/15/18:

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Avail. 8/16/18:

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Avail. 8/17/18:

Disenchantment — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stay Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Motive — NETFLIX FILM

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — NETFLIX FILM

Ultraviolet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/19/18:

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 8/21 – 8/31:

Avail. 8/21/18:

Year One

Avail. 8/2318:

Deadwind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Great News: Season 1

Avail. 8/24/18:

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ghoul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The After Party — NETFLIX FILM

The Innocents — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Avail. 8/28/18:

The Good Place: Season 2

Avail. 8/29/18:

Inequality for All

Avail. 8/31/18:

Inside the Criminal Mind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ozark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paradise PD — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laws of Thermodynamics — NETFLIX FILM

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Undercover Law — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

