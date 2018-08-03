Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2018

As the dog days of summer drag on, a fresh new batch of content is unloaded onto Netflix for those days when nothing but A/C will do. The first of the month brings a boatload of new titles to the streaming platform, and others will be added throughout the month as well.
Keep your eyes peeled for original Netflix series and movies, as well as fan-favorite movies and TV series that will be making their way onto screens around the country throughout the month of August.
COMING 8/1:
Avail. 8/1/18:
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
COMING 8/2 – 8/9:
Avail. 8/2/18:
Emelie
Avail. 8/3/18:
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe — NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Coas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Like Father — NETFLIX FILM
Marching Orders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/4/18:
Flavors of Youth: International Version — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Children — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/5/18:
Paid in Full
Avail. 8/9/18:
Perdida — NETFLIX FILM
The Originals: Season 5
COMING 8/10 – 8/19:
Avail. 8/10/18:
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Afflicted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All About the Washingtons — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Insatiable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La casa de las flores — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Pound Menu — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society — NETFLIX FILM
The Package — NETFLIX FILM
The Ponysitters Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/11/18:
No Country for Old Men
Avail. 8/13/18:
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
Avail. 8/15/18:
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
Avail. 8/16/18:
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Avail. 8/17/18:
Disenchantment — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stay Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Motive — NETFLIX FILM
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — NETFLIX FILM
Ultraviolet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/19/18:
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 8/21 – 8/31:
Avail. 8/21/18:
Year One
Avail. 8/2318:
Deadwind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Follow This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Great News: Season 1
Avail. 8/24/18:
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ghoul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The After Party — NETFLIX FILM
The Innocents — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Young & Hungry: Season 5
Avail. 8/28/18:
The Good Place: Season 2
Avail. 8/29/18:
Inequality for All
Avail. 8/31/18:
Inside the Criminal Mind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ozark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paradise PD — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Laws of Thermodynamics — NETFLIX FILM
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Undercover Law — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
