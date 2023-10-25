Everything Coming to Max in November 2023

November is almost here, and Max is about to give subscribers plenty to be excited about. With the final days of October here, the streamer on Monday revealed its full list of TV series and movies set to arrive in November 2023.

After its original August premiere date was pushed back by three months, Issa Rae's hit comedy series Rap Sh!t will finally arrive on Max in November. It will be one of several series returning with new episodes, with Julia also set to premiere its second season. November will also be marked with plenty of beginnings for Max, the streamer set to debut the Max Original comedy series Bookie, from Emmy-nominated creator Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, as well as South to Black Power, inspired by New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow's provocative book. Max's November lineup also includes titles like The Avengers, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Legally Blonde, and plenty of holiday films, such as Christmas in Connecticut, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in November 2023.