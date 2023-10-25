Everything Coming to Max in November 2023
November on Max will see the premiere of 'Rap Sh!t' Season 2 following a three-month delay, the premiere of 'Bookie,' and the arrival of plenty of holiday movies.
November is almost here, and Max is about to give subscribers plenty to be excited about. With the final days of October here, the streamer on Monday revealed its full list of TV series and movies set to arrive in November 2023.
After its original August premiere date was pushed back by three months, Issa Rae's hit comedy series Rap Sh!t will finally arrive on Max in November. It will be one of several series returning with new episodes, with Julia also set to premiere its second season. November will also be marked with plenty of beginnings for Max, the streamer set to debut the Max Original comedy series Bookie, from Emmy-nominated creator Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, as well as South to Black Power, inspired by New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow's provocative book. Max's November lineup also includes titles like The Avengers, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Legally Blonde, and plenty of holiday films, such as Christmas in Connecticut, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Nov. 1 - Nov. 5
Nov. 1
Act of Valor (2012)
After the Thin Man (1936)
Aliens (1986)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
The Avengers (1998)
The Bachelor (1999)
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
Bells Are Ringing (1960)
Black Beauty (1994)
Boys' Night Out (1962)
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
Brigadoon (1954)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
A Christmas Carol (1938)
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)
Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
A Christmas Story (1983)
A Cinderella Story (2004)
A Christmas Story 2 (2012)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Diner (1982)
Down to Earth (2001)
Dune (1984)
Elf (2003)
The Fantastic Four (2015)
Fever Pitch (2005)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Four Christmases (2008)
Fred Claus (2007)
Free Fire (2017)
Funny Farm (1988)
Get Carter (1971)
Get Smart (2008)
The Golden Compass (2007)
Gran Torino (2008)
Great Expectations (1998)
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
Head of State (2003)
Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
High Life (2019)
Holiday Affair (1949)
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)
Inkheart (2009)
Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
Jack Frost (1998)
John Dies at the End (2013)
Kart Racer (2003)
Killing Me Softly (2003)
Kin (2018)
The King's Speech (2010)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Legally Blondes (2009)
The Lovely Bones (2010)
Major League (1989)
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Mean Girls 2 (2011)
Misery (1990)
Mistress America (2015)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
New Year's Eve (2011)
Now You See Me (2013)
Now You See Me 2 (2016)
Ordinary People (1980)
Paddington 2 (2017)
Paycheck (2003)
The Pirate (1948)
Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
The Polar Express (2004)
Predators (2010)
The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
Road House (1989)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Room for One More (1952)
Running on Empty (1988)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
Song of the Thin Man (1947)
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network)
Traffik (2018)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)
Unfinished Business (2015)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Wargames (1983)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
Welcome To Marwen (2018)
Where the Boys Are (1960)
Winter's Bone (2010)
Winter's Tale (2014)
Nov. 2
Caught in the Net, Season 2 (ID)
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel)
Nov. 3
Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3
Scent of Time (Max Original)
Nov. 4
Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 (OWN)
Nov. 5
Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1 (OWN)
The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1 (ID)
The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Nov. 6 - Nov. 9
Nov. 6
Gumbo Coalition (2022)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
The Family Chantel, Season 5 (TLC)
Nov. 7
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)
Building Roots, Season 1B (HGTV)
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 (HGTV)
Operation Undercover (ID)
Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original)
Nov. 8
A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)
A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)
A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)
A Christmas Open House (HGTV)
A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)
A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)
The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)
A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)
Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)
Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials(HGTV)
Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)
Carole's Christmas (2019) (OWN)
Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)
Designing Christmas (HGTV)
Feds, Season 1 (ID)
First Christmas (2020) (OWN)
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)
Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)
Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)
Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)
Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)
My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)
One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)
Our OWN Christmas (OWN)
Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)
Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)
The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)
Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1 (Food Network)
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)
You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original)
Nov. 9
My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)
Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)
Nov. 11 - Nov. 15
Nov. 11
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original)
The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia Network)
Nov. 12
American Monster, Season 9A (ID)
Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith (OWN)
Nov. 13
Love Has Won (HBO Original)
Nov. 14
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A (ID)
How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original)
Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)
Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network)
Nov. 15
Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)
Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)
Expedition Unknown, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)
House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)
White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)
White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)
Nov. 16 - Nov. 20
Nov. 16
The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)
Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)
Nov. 17
Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1 (Science Channel)
Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land (2022)
Nov. 19
Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)
Nov. 20
Ice Age America, Season 1 (Science Channel)
Nov. 21 - Nov. 24
Nov. 21
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1 (ID)
Road Rage, Season 1 (ID)
Nov. 22
The Intern (2015)
Nov. 23
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) (CNN Films/Max Original)
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
Nov. 24
Let Us Prey, Season 1 (ID)
The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)
Nov. 27 - Nov. 30
Nov. 27
Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 (Adult Swim)
Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)
The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
Nov. 28
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G
South to Black Power (2023) (HBO Original)
Nov. 29
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B
Her (2014)
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
Nov. 30
Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)