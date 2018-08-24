Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2018

With a new month comes fresh additions to Hulu‘s streaming platform.

Hulu is closing out the summer months strong with dozens of new titles set to be added to its streaming library throughout the month of September.

As pumpkins begin to pop up on porches and the days grow shorter, the streaming platform is adding several titles that promise to give even the toughest person a scare; and as Oscar season draws closer, the addition of a handful of films previously nominated for Academy Awards offer the perfect pre-awards show prep.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in September.

Coming 9/1

Avail. 9/1:

13 Going On 30

A Good Woman

A Murder Of Crows

Adaptation

The Amityville Horror

AntiHuman

Any Given Sunday

Bandits

Blow Out

Bolero

The Bone Collector

City Of God

The Cleanse

Cool It

Darkness

The Dark Half

Doctor Dolittle 2

Double Impact

Dragon Blade

Dressed To Kill

Emma

Fall Time

The Female Brain

Field Of Dreams

The Fly

Going Overboard

Jerry Maguire

Joyride

Kill Me Again

The Longest Yard

The Midnighters

Miracle on 34th Street

No Game, No Life: ZERO

Over The Top

The Perfect Weapon

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Rodger Dodger

Rushmore

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Searching For Sugar Man

Senorita Justice

Signs

Sixteen Candles

Small Town Saturday Night

Stealth Fighter

There Will Be Blood

Unbreakable

What Dreams May Come

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Coming 9/2 – 9/8

Avail. 9/2:

The English Patient



Avail. 9/3:

Flower

The Miracle Season



Avail. 9/4:

Daphne & Velma

Monochrome

Women And Sometimes Men



Avail. 9/6:

I Love You, America: New Episodes

Happy-Go-Lucky



Avail. 9/7:

Cesar Chavez



Avail. 9/8:

Stand Up To Cancer: Special

From Paris With Love

Stronger

Coming 9/10 – 9/15

Avail. 9/10:

REL: Series Premiere

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami



Avail. 9/11:

Bodysnatch

Natural Vice



Avail. 9/12:

Grace Unplugged



Avail. 9/13:

El Clon: Complete Season 1

Higher Power



Avail. 9/14:

The First: Series Premiere

The Housemaid



Avail. 9/15:

Good Behavior: Complete Season 2

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1

Hardware

She’s So Lovely

The Queen

The Shipping News

Coming 9/16 – 9/22

Avail. 9/16:

Moonrise Kingdom



Avail. 9/18:

American Horror Story: Cult: Complete Season 7

La Impostora: Complete Season 1

Pasion De Gavilanes: Complete Season 1



Avail. 9/20:

Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere

BB King: On The Road

Boom For Real

Sacrifice

This Is Home: A Refugee Story



Avail. 9/21:

Aurora: Complete Season 1

My Little Pony



Avail. 9/22:

For Colored Girls

Love After Love

Coming 9/24 – 9.26

Avail. 9/24:

9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere

Gemini

Iris



Avail. 9/25:

Dancing With The Stars: Season 27 Premiere

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere

Manifest: Series Premiere

The Resident: Season 2 Premiere

The Voice: Season 15 Premiere

Afterlife

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault



Avail. 9/26:

Dama Y Obrero: Complete Season 1

The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere

New Amsterdam: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 3 Premiere

The Krays

Coming 9/27

Avail. 9/27:

A Million Little Things: Series Premiere

American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere

Empire: Season 5 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere

Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere

Single Parents: Series Premiere

South Park: Season 22 Premiere

Star: Season 3 Premiere

Coming 9/28 – 9/30

Avail. 9/28:

The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere

Suburbicon



Avail. 9/29:

The Cool Kids: Series Premiere

Dateline: Season 28 Premiere

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere

Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere

Jigsaw



Avail. 9/30:

Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Complete Season 4