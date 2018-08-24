Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2018

With a new month comes fresh additions to Hulu‘s streaming platform.
Hulu is closing out the summer months strong with dozens of new titles set to be added to its streaming library throughout the month of September.
As pumpkins begin to pop up on porches and the days grow shorter, the streaming platform is adding several titles that promise to give even the toughest person a scare; and as Oscar season draws closer, the addition of a handful of films previously nominated for Academy Awards offer the perfect pre-awards show prep.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Hulu in September.
Coming 9/1
Avail. 9/1:
13 Going On 30
A Good Woman
A Murder Of Crows
Adaptation
The Amityville Horror
AntiHuman
Any Given Sunday
Bandits
Blow Out
Bolero
The Bone Collector
City Of God
The Cleanse
Coming 9/1
Avail. 9/1:
Cool It
Darkness
The Dark Half
Doctor Dolittle 2
Double Impact
Dragon Blade
Dressed To Kill
Emma
Fall Time
The Female Brain
Field Of Dreams
The Fly
Going Overboard
Coming 9/1
Avail. 9/1:
Jerry Maguire
Joyride
Kill Me Again
The Longest Yard
The Midnighters
Miracle on 34th Street
No Game, No Life: ZERO
Over The Top
The Perfect Weapon
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Primal Fear
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Coming 9/1
Avail. 9/1:
Rodger Dodger
Rushmore
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Searching For Sugar Man
Senorita Justice
Signs
Sixteen Candles
Small Town Saturday Night
Stealth Fighter
There Will Be Blood
Unbreakable
What Dreams May Come
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Coming 9/2 – 9/8
Avail. 9/2:
The English Patient
Avail. 9/3:
Flower
The Miracle Season
Avail. 9/4:
Daphne & Velma
Monochrome
Women And Sometimes Men
Avail. 9/6:
I Love You, America: New Episodes
Happy-Go-Lucky
Avail. 9/7:
Cesar Chavez
Avail. 9/8:
Stand Up To Cancer: Special
From Paris With Love
Stronger
Coming 9/10 – 9/15
Avail. 9/10:
REL: Series Premiere
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Avail. 9/11:
Bodysnatch
Natural Vice
Avail. 9/12:
Grace Unplugged
Avail. 9/13:
El Clon: Complete Season 1
Higher Power
Avail. 9/14:
The First: Series Premiere
The Housemaid
Avail. 9/15:
Good Behavior: Complete Season 2
Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1
Hardware
She’s So Lovely
The Queen
The Shipping News
Coming 9/16 – 9/22
Avail. 9/16:
Moonrise Kingdom
Avail. 9/18:
American Horror Story: Cult: Complete Season 7
La Impostora: Complete Season 1
Pasion De Gavilanes: Complete Season 1
Avail. 9/20:
Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere
BB King: On The Road
Boom For Real
Sacrifice
This Is Home: A Refugee Story
Avail. 9/21:
Aurora: Complete Season 1
My Little Pony
Avail. 9/22:
For Colored Girls
Love After Love
Coming 9/24 – 9.26
Avail. 9/24:
9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere
Gemini
Iris
Avail. 9/25:
Dancing With The Stars: Season 27 Premiere
The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere
Manifest: Series Premiere
The Resident: Season 2 Premiere
The Voice: Season 15 Premiere
Afterlife
UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault
Avail. 9/26:
Dama Y Obrero: Complete Season 1
The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere
Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere
New Amsterdam: Series Premiere
This Is Us: Season 3 Premiere
The Krays
Coming 9/27
Avail. 9/27:
A Million Little Things: Series Premiere
American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere
Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere
Empire: Season 5 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere
Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere
Single Parents: Series Premiere
South Park: Season 22 Premiere
Star: Season 3 Premiere
Coming 9/28 – 9/30
Avail. 9/28:
The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere
Suburbicon
Avail. 9/29:
The Cool Kids: Series Premiere
Dateline: Season 28 Premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere
Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere
Jigsaw
Avail. 9/30:
Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Complete Season 4