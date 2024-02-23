Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2024
Hulu has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in March, including 'We Were the Lucky Ones' and 'Fright Krewe' Season 2.
Rising temperatures aren't the only thing you have to look forward to with the arrival of March and spring. As winter nears its end with the close of February, Hulu has unveiled its complete list of series and movies heading to its streaming library next month.
March at Hulu will be marked with an exciting mix of both licensed titles and original content. On the original content front, subscribers can get excited for things like the debut of Joey King and Logan Lerman-starring limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, an adaptation of Georgia Hunter's bestselling novel, as well as the premiere of the documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told. Meanwhile, Fright Krewe is set to return for its second season. March will also see plenty of fan-favorite network shows returning with new seasons, with new episodes of everything from The Cleaning Lady to Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and more arriving on Hulu the day after they air. For movies, Hulu subscribers can get ready for Goodfellas, Sexy Beast, Dunkirk, Dune, and The Wrestler, among many others.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in March 2024.
March 1 – March 5
March 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Ali
Bad Teacher
Batman Begins
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Belle
Bend It Like Beckham
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blade Runner 2049
Dangerous Beauty
The Descendants
Dreamin' Wild
Drive Angry 3D
Dune
Dunkirk
Enough Said
Failure to Launch
The Favourite
Firehouse Dog
Foxcatcher
Goodfellas
Goosebumps
The Heat
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
How I Live Now
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Inception
Kingdom Come
L.A. Confidential
Legends of the Fall
Life of Pi
My Cousin Vinny
No Good Deed
Person To Person
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Salt
Scarface
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
Sisters
The Spirit
Stand by Me
Street Kings
Surrogates
Takers
The Tree of Life
Thank You for Smoking
Thirteen
Win Win
The Wrestler
March 2
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
March 5
Queens: Docuseries Premiere
MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
The Marsh King's Daughter
March 6 - March 10
March 6
Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
March 7
The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story
Alone: Complete Season 10
Hoarders: Complete Season 14
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
March 8
Cash Out
March 11 - March 15
March 12
Blackfish
March 14
Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 23
Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini
The Stones and Brian Jones
March 15
Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
Diggers
Children of the Corn (2023)
Life Partners
Taken
Taken 2
360
March 16 - March 20
March 17
St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream
March 19
Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
March 20
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
March 21 - March 25
March 21
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard
March 22
Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
March 24
One Shot
Skyfire
March 25
Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
March 26 - March 31
March 26
DC League of Super-Pets
Montana Story
March 27
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
March 28
We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
To Kill a Stepfather
$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
March 29
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Paint
March 30
FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
March 31
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail