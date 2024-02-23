Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2024

Rising temperatures aren't the only thing you have to look forward to with the arrival of March and spring. As winter nears its end with the close of February, Hulu has unveiled its complete list of series and movies heading to its streaming library next month.

March at Hulu will be marked with an exciting mix of both licensed titles and original content. On the original content front, subscribers can get excited for things like the debut of Joey King and Logan Lerman-starring limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, an adaptation of Georgia Hunter's bestselling novel, as well as the premiere of the documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told. Meanwhile, Fright Krewe is set to return for its second season. March will also see plenty of fan-favorite network shows returning with new seasons, with new episodes of everything from The Cleaning Lady to Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and more arriving on Hulu the day after they air. For movies, Hulu subscribers can get ready for Goodfellas, Sexy Beast, Dunkirk, Dune, and The Wrestler, among many others.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in March 2024.