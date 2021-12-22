Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2022

Hulu is kicking the new year off in a big way. As the days to 2022 tick down, the streaming service is preparing to make some big moves in the ongoing streaming wars. After capping 2021 with dozens of new additions, Hulu is upping the ante in January 2022, the streamer getting ready to release tons of new titles for subscribers to enjoy.

While Hulu certainly has big plans for the start of the year, perhaps the most anticipated addition in January is How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of CBS’s hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The upcoming series is set to follow Sophie as an older version of her narrates to her children about how she and their father got together. January will also mark the beginning of the end for This Is Us, with Hulu homing episodes of the hit NBC drama’s final season. Other titles headed to the Hulu library next month include Women of the Movement, which follows Emmett Till’s mother as she attempts to avenge her son’s wrongful death, Season 26 of ABC’s The Bachelor, and The Golden Girls follow-up series The Golden Palace.

Given the massive amount of titles headed to the streaming service next month, you may want to sign up for a subscription by clicking here if you haven’t already. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in January 2022.

Jan. 1

Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10,000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Jan. 2 – Jan. 6

Jan. 2

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Jan. 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Jan. 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

Jan. 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 7 – Jan. 11

Jan. 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

Jan. 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

Jan. 10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

Jan. 11

I’m Your Man (2021)

Jan. 13 – Jan. 15

Jan. 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Jan. 14

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)

Jan. 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 25

Jan. 17

Georgetown (2021)

Jan. 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Jan. 19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Jan. 20

The Estate (2020)

Jan. 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Jan. 22

American Night (2021)

Jan. 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

Jan. 26 – Jan. 31

Jan. 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Jan. 27

Mayday (2021)

Jan. 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Jan. 29

Stop and Go (2021)

Jan. 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Jan. 31

Monarch: Series Premiere