'Fixer Upper' and Other Magnolia Network Shows to Hit HBO Max This Fall

HBO Max may have just lost six Warner Bros. movies, but the streamer's content catalogue is about to grow by multiple titles that will have home reno fans ecstatic. Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network lineup, including their hit series Fixer Upper, is reportedly set to move to HBO Max later this year.

The exciting news was reported by Variety Thursday morning. Citing a WarnerMedia source, the outlet reports that "select" titles from Magnolia Network, the Gainses Magnolia linear and streaming channel in partnership with Discovery that was launched last year, will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Sept. 30. Although a full list of titles that will be streaming wasn't provided, Variety reported that all five seasons of Fixer Upper, as well as other Magnolia titles including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, and others will be on HBO Max, with additional titles set to be added to HBO Max over time. Once the titles make the move to HBO Max, subscribers will be able to find and browse through them via a special page featuring "curated" content from the Gaineses.

Existing Magnolia Network titles won't be the only things heading to HBO Max, though. Per "industry sources," a new series titled Fixer Upper: The Castle will premiere on HBO Max, as well as the linear Magnolia Network and Discovery+, on Friday, Oct. 14. The new series, as well as the other Magnolia Network titles, will still be available for streaming on Discovery+. At this time, WarnerMedia has not confirmed the report, and neither Chip nor Joanna have commented.

The move comes amid a confusing time for the streamer. Following Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia, rumors have surfaced in recent days that HBO Max and Discovery+ may merge into a single streaming platform. While those rumors haven't been confirmed, insiders said such a merger would likely be accompanied by mass layoffs. Amid the rumors, there have been several massive shakeups at HBO Max, including confirmation that the anticipated Batgirl film will now no longer be released on the platform or any platform at all. In addition to that decision, Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max – Moonshot, Superintelligence, The Witches, An American Pickle, Down, and Charm City Kings. Warner Bros. Discovery is set to release their Q2 earnings report and presentation later today. It is expected that during the presentation, CEO David Zaslav & co. will reveal more about the future of HBO Max and Discovery+.