'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed

Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis hit theaters on June 24, following its premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival. It is still playing in theaters and has racked up $271.2 million worldwide, including $145.4 million in North America. It is the 10th-highest-grossing movie of the year in North America and the highest-grossing movie that isn't part of an established intellectual property. It is also the 11th highest-grossing movie in the world so far this year.

Elvis' success made it possible for it to be the first Warner Bros. movie of 2022 not released on HBO Max within 45 days of its theatrical release. In 2021, the studio released all its films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters, but it planned to give all 2022 movies a 45-day theatrical exclusive window. The plan was followed for The Batman and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

However, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav felt no reason to follow this plan set by his predecessor, former Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar. Sources told Decider earlier this month that Warner Bros. Discovery would follow the 45-day model on a "case-by-case basis." Zalsav has ditched other ideas Kilar had, like making HBO Max-exclusive movies, which is why Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt were canceled. The company also plans to release the upcoming HBO Max movies House Party and Evil Dead Rise in theaters.

Elvis was written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Donner. The story follows Presley's rise and fall, but through the lens of Parker, who narrates the film. The movie earned critical praise for Butler's performance and Luhrmann's dazzling direction, but many found Hanks' performance as Parker cartoonish. Still, the movie earned plenty of support from the Presley family, including Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter Riley Keough.

"This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered," Priscilla wrote on Facebook. "Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."