HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.

Next month, HBO Max subscribers can expect to see a mix of new and returning titles popping up in the streaming library. Along with new episodes of HBO's hit series House of the Dragon continuing to premiere weekly, October will also see the return of the Emmy-winning series of The White Lotus, which is se tot debut its second season, along with Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler. Entirely new to the catalogue will be Fixer Upper: The Castle, the highly-anticipated new project from Chip and Joanna Gaines, which is set to debut on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and discovery+. With October issuing in the start of spooky season, HBO Max will also be adding plenty of titles perfect for scary viewing, like Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, The Eye, and Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in October 2022.