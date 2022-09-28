Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
Next month, HBO Max subscribers can expect to see a mix of new and returning titles popping up in the streaming library. Along with new episodes of HBO's hit series House of the Dragon continuing to premiere weekly, October will also see the return of the Emmy-winning series of The White Lotus, which is se tot debut its second season, along with Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler. Entirely new to the catalogue will be Fixer Upper: The Castle, the highly-anticipated new project from Chip and Joanna Gaines, which is set to debut on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and discovery+. With October issuing in the start of spooky season, HBO Max will also be adding plenty of titles perfect for scary viewing, like Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, The Eye, and Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in October 2022.
Oct. 1
Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Bad Teacher, 2011
Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity, 2013 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
Call Me By Your Name, 2017
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
District 9, 2009 (HBO)
Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
Dude Where's My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Federico Fellini's Intervista, 1987
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Juno, 2007 (HBO)
Kiss The Girls, 1997
La ronde, 1950
Let's Be Cops, 2014
Little Women, 1933
Luci del Varieta, 1950
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle in Milan, 1951
My Best Friend's Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
Oliver!, 1968
Open Season 2, 2008
Open Season, 2006
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Slacker, 1990
Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The American President, 1995
The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Swimming Pool, 1969
The Two Faces of January, 2014
The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
To The Wonder, 2012
Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 2 - Oct. 9
Oct. 2
101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
Housing Complex C
Oct. 5
Eraser: Reborn, 2022
Oct. 6
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 7
Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 8
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
Oct. 9
We Baby Bears S1E
Oct. 10 - Oct. 15
Oct. 10
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 11
38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 14
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Oct. 15
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
Oct. 17 - Oct. 20
Oct. 17
Mr. Pickles
The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 18
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
Mama's Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
Oct. 19
Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 20
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
Oct. 21 - Oct. 24
Oct. 21
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 23
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
Oct. 24
Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
Oct. 26 - Oct. 30
Oct. 26
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 28
Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Oct. 30
The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)