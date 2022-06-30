It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. As the streamer closes out June with the final titles from its impressive June content roster, HBO Max is getting ready to freshen up its library with an entire list of new and exciting content for July 2022.

The hot summer month will bring plenty of bingeable titles straight to the TV screens of subscribers, with everything from the Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie-starring thriller Last Night in Soho to The Bob's Burgers Movie set to be made available for streaming. Elsewhere in July, subscribers will be treated to the fourth season of acclaimed series Wellington Paranormal and the premiere of Issa Rae's new comedy series Rap Sh!t. However, undoubtedly the most anticipated title arriving in July is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, an HBO Max original series of the original hit show from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in July 2022.