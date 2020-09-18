Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2020

It may be mid-September, but Disney+ is already prepping its library for a fresh slate of new titles set to be added in October 2020. As networks begin to roll out Halloween programming for the spookiest month of the year and other streamers stock new content, the relatively young streaming service, launched in November of 2019, unveiled its full list of titles for October this week. Next month will be a big one for the streamer, as its content catalogue will be expanding with several big-name additions. Among the anticipated is Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series that prompted an obsession with The Child, better known across social media as Baby Yoda. October will also see the additions of Disney and National Geographic's new drama series based on Tom Wolfe's The Right Stuff, the Frozen short Once Upon a Snowman, the streamer's original game show The Big Fib, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Disney+ next month.

Oct. 1

Maleficent Oct. 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (s31) prevnext

Disney+ Original Titles

Zenimation Extended Edition,Premiere

"Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zenimation -an animated soundscape experience. Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight. Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios' legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. From Walt Disney Animation Studios." Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Episode 102 - "Happy Birthday, Gino!"

"Gino, the most admired western lowland gorilla at Disney's Animal Kingdom, celebrates his 39th birthday with animal manager Rachel, who’s known Gino since he was a teen. Gino's presented with a storybook-worthy cake, but festivities are stalled when he struggles to overcome a chest infection. Meanwhile, animal keeper Lori notices a lump on beloved alpha lioness Kinsey, which requires urgent medical attention, but transporting the 300-pound cat to the Veterinary Treatment Room poses a challenge. Over at The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, aquarist Amanda, who’s expecting her first child, prepares to welcome another little ray of sunshine into the world: a spotted eagle ray pup. At Discovery Island, trainer Katelyn teaches two newly arrived macaws, Santiago and Emmett, the navigation skills needed to become members of the Winged Encounters flight team." One Day at Disney, Episode 144 - "Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician"

"Pablo Tufino, Computer Ride Show Technician at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, provides a glimpse into the twilight transformation of Pandora – The World of Avatar. The change from day to night brings the Pandoran world to life, and through the illumination of custom lighting and automations each area of the land is given a unique look and feel that continues to amaze guests…and Pablo!" Weird But True, Episode 308 - "Our Solar System"

"Charlie learns that the Global Space Administration is looking for researchers and explorers to go on the Interplanetary Expedition – a one-way trip to explore the solar system. Carly is nervous because a one-way ticket means that they would never come back! So, both she and Charlie head to the Mars habitat in Hawaii to experience what it is like to live in outer space. Renowned astrophysicist Michio Kaku is a special guest star, playing fictional character Buster Infinity." prevnext

Oct. 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2 Disney+ Originals

The Right Stuff, Premiere, Episode 101 - "Sierra Hotel"

"It’s 1959 and Russia is winning the space race. In order to compete, The United States forms NASA and chooses to recruit the nations best test pilots to form what will become the Mercury Astronauts. Among these test pilots are the golden boy John Glenn, the reckless Alan Shepard, and Gordo Cooper, whose broken marriage could cost him a place at the program." Episode 102 - "Goodies"

"The press descends upon the domestic lives of the astronauts. Shepard and Gordo wilt under the limelight while Glenn thrives. Glenn secures a deal with Life Magazine that grants exclusive access to all seven astronauts in return for life-altering compensation. By the time the astronauts arrive in Florida to begin work, even Shepard has come to understand the power they now hold." Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 103 - "Betty and the Beast"

"For the first time in the park’s history, Hartmann’s mountain zebras arrive on the savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Keeper Meaghan and the team do their best to acclimate the mischievous herd and prepare the other animals to meet their new neighbors, including a curious young Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Clementine, and mom-to-be Prima. Meanwhile, babirusa pig Betty is introduced to a bachelor babirusa, Mentari, with the hope that the plucky pigs hit it off and give the park its first-ever babirusa piglet. At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, an 1,800-pound rescued manatee, Lou, has a potentially infected tail, so keepers must use a crane to lift him out of the aquarium to transport him to the Veterinary Treatment Room for a high-def CT scan." Weird But True, Episode 309 - “Cooking”

“Carly and Charlie are planning a surprise party and are in charge of the menu. There’s just one problem, neither of them knows how to cook. The duo attempts a basic burger, but that turns into a disaster. The only way to master the art of cooking is to learn from the experts at the Culinary Institute of America.” One Day at Disney, Episode 145 - “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

“Discover the intricacies of creating a Disney print marketing campaign with Gabriela Clark. From overseeing photoshoots to coordinating massive studio print campaigns, Gabriela and team are responsible for creating some of the first images fans are able to see of new Disney projects.” prevnext

Oct. 16

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United Disney+ Originals

Clouds, Premiere

"Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music. Clouds is directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Andrew Lazar, Justin Baldoni and Casey La Scala. Kara Holden wrote the screenplay with a story by Casey La Scala & Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden. The movie is produced by Wayfarer Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Mad Chance / La Scala Films." The Right Stuff, Episode 103- "Single Combat Warrior"

"After mysterious bouts of vertigo, Shepard turns to Dee O’Hara to help him. Meanwhile, Cocoa Beach has transformed from ghost town to perpetual party. Gordo finds himself tempted by another woman. Glenn seeks refuge from the bedlam at a local church gathering, where even he is confronted by temptation. The astronauts’ families arrive in Florida to watch the first test launch of the Atlas Rocket." One Day At Disney, Episode 146 - "Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer"

"As part of Disney’s Imagineering team, Alfredo Ayala helps bring Audio-Animatronics® figures to life. From determining how figures can emote to creating state-of-the-art synthetic skin simulations technology, Alfredo utilizes cutting edge technology, like machine learning and optimization, to bring dynamic character experiences to Disney parks." prevnext

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 104 - "Meet the Mandrills"

"Meet the Lady mandrills of the Harambe Wildlife Reserve! They’re part of a family known to squabble. To stop the infighting, animal manager Beth and keepers Erin and Kerri decide to throw some testosterone into the mix. They introduce Linus, a hunky new monkey who puts the ‘man’ in mandrill and manages to charm the all-female squad. On the other side of the reserve, animal keeper Nicole has a soft spot for Scooter and Zawadi, a stinky hyena pair with a spotty reputation. She helps them clean up with a spa day that includes tasty treats, a back scratch and a relaxing bubble bath. Over on Maharajah Jungle Trek, animal keeper Susan helps Sohni, an eight-year-old Sumatran tiger, face a tough challenge--undergoing a voluntary blood test. Cassanova, an Abyssinian ground hornbill and a fan-favorite resident of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, receives a new diet and feather makeover to strut his stuff again. Later, engineers must perform an overnight operation to inspect an underwater fence within the black rhino habitat." Meet the Chimps, Premiere

"Meet The Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world–Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home tomore than 300 chimpanzees. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, this six-part series, from National Geographic,tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, “Meet The Chimps” puts the chimps–the heart and soul of the series–at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks." Weird But True, Episode 310 - "Explorers"

"The science fair is approaching, and Charlie is looking for the perfect project to blow the judges away: exploration! Carly meets with National Geographic Explorer Darlene Cavalier, who describes how she’s exploring new ways to connect people with science. She’s trying different methods to encourage people to pursue their own curiosity and even become explorers themselves!a disaster. The only way to master the art of cooking is to learn from the experts at the Culinary Institute of America." prevnext

Oct. 23

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword Disney+ Originals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 105 - "Aardvark Love!"

"Love is in the air at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as aardvarks Willie and Peanut go on a blind date that could ultimately produce the park’s first-ever aardvark babies. While the lovers prepare for their date, one of the savanna’s resident black rhinos--Badru-- works with his beloved keeper, Katie, to undergo a blood draw. At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, rescued manatee Lil Joe has an inflamed lump that needs an extra-special squeeze from Dr. Dan who attempts to drain it; and in the waters of the Safi Riveron Kilimanjaro Safaris, Mr. Campbell, a massive Nilecrocodile, comes in for a checkup for his injured tail, a result of a dust-up with another croc." Once Upon a Snowman, Premiere

"The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Once Upon a Snowman. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, “Olaf” in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in Frozen 2) and will debut exclusively on Disney+ October 23, 2020." The Big Fib, New Episodes 116 - 130

"Disney+‘ game show, The Big Fib, is back for another 15 episodes. Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E., each episode puts kid contestants in the hot seat as they question adults to find the real fibber." The Right Stuff, Episode 104 - "Advent"

"After a rocket malfunctions during a test, the Mercury 7 head home for Christmas. Shepard’s holidays are fraught, as the arrival of his parents coincides with the adoption of Louise’s niece. Gordo’s former mistress forces her way back into his life, jeopardizing his relationship with Trudy. And Glenn attempts to win over a rising political star and presidential hopeful, JFK." Weird But True, Episode 311 - "Scuba Diving"

"Charlie goes on an annual scuba trip every year, and this year it’s the Manta Ray Dive! Because Charlie’s regular buddy, Kirby, can’t go, he thinks he will have to cancel the trip. Despite her fear of scuba, Carly is determined to join him so that Charlie doesn’t have to go alone. Can she overcome her fear?" One Day At Disney, Episode 147 - "Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator"

"Sports enthusiast Jason Benetti offers a glimpse into his life as an ESPN play-by-play commentator. Feeding off of the energy of the players, excitement of the crowd, and his passion for sports, Benetti never fails to bring his lively personality to the table on game day." prevnext