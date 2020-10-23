Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2020

There will be plenty to be thankful for in November thanks to the list of titles slated to join Disney+'s already impressive content catalogue. As the streaming service winds down the month of October with a few more releases and looks ahead to marking its one-year anniversary (Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019), Disney+ has unveiled its full list of November 2020 releases. Among the new titles set to be made available for streaming is the premiere of Marvel's 616 and the addition of Disney's A Christmas Carol at the start of the month to help get subscribers in the holiday spirit. Most anticipated, however, is undoubtedly new episodes of The Mandalorian. The series beat all odds amid the coronavirus pandemic and is set to debut the Season 2 premiere on Oct. 30, with new episodes slated to drop weekly throughout November, meaning subscribers will be treated to even more Baby Yoda. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Disney+ next month.

Nov. 6 Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo Disney+ Original Titles

The Mandalorian, Episode 202 - "Chapter 10"

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire." Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Episode 107 - "The Big Egg Switcheroo"

"Big sisters reign supreme in Disney's Animal Kingdom! On the savanna, teenage African elephant Nadirah is a great babysitter for her little sister, Stella, but her skittishness remains a major growing pain. Animal care experts Erin and Elizabeth must get creative to help Nadirah face her fear and cross a bridge that connects two parts of the elephant habitat. At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, Harry, a rescued green sea turtle, must swim to a specific target for his leafy dinner -- a skill he needs in order to graduate to the main tank. At Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, Alika, a little colobus monkey with a penchant for creating chaos, becomes a big sister -- a first for the park! Meanwhile, endangered vultures Carri and Bones try to fill their nest, but when the lovebirds can't agree on the best way to build a home, animal keeper Tricia steps in to assist."

The Right Stuff, Episode 106 - "VOSTOK"

"JFK sends a science committee to Cape Canaveral to assess the validity of the space program. Glenn, burning from the results of the peer vote, drafts letters to politicians complaining that Shepard is morally unfit to be the first man in space. But matters of internal power plays and a skeptical president are soon dwarfed by news out of Russia that could be the nail in Project Mercury's coffin." Weird But True, Season Finale, Episode 313 - "Camping"

"Carly and Charlie must achieve the rank of master camper, and because they have never personally camped before, they take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers." One Day at Disney, Episode 149 - "Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer"

"Leslie Evans creatively applies cutting-edge technology to bring Disney theme park stories to life. A life-long Walt Disney World fan, Leslie has always been fascinated by the intersection of creativity and engineering. She uses her diverse background in both Industrial Design and Materials Science Engineering to invent new and innovative guest experiences for Disney parks around the globe."

Nov. 13 Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword Disney+ Original Titles

The Mandalorian, Episode 203 - "Chapter 11"

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire." Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Season Finale, Episode 108 - "Baby Gorilla Grace"

"Flash, a mature, whitespotted bamboo shark with a plucky streak, bites off more than she can chew and winds up in the emergency room under the care of Dr. Deidre when she swallows an item that's not on the menu. Meanwhile, baby Grace, a western lowland gorilla, reaches new heights as animal keeper Courtney works with child-development experts to test her motor coordination. At Kilimanjaro Safaris, Gus the hippo makes a 'frenemy' out of an older hippo at the river playground; and on the savanna, Dugan, a southern white rhino, learns that love hurts when the female rhinos greet him a bit too enthusiastically." Inside Pixar, Premiere

"A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios." The Right Stuff, Episode 107 - "Ziggurat"

"On the Eve of the flight, Louise learns of Shepard's affair in Tijuana. Trudy watches Gordo crack a joke about women astronauts on television. Glenn awaits the humiliating moment when the world will finally learn he won't be first. Tensions reach a breaking point when Shepard and Glenn are forced together in a pressure cooker of weather delays, marital discord, and a circus of reporters." One Day at Disney, Episode 150 - "Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer"

"A train lover all his life, Steam Train Engineer Mark Gonzales fulfills his dream of working at Disneyland Resort. To Mark, it's more than just a train ride, and he strives to create memorable moments for guests as he transports them around the parks on one of Walt's favorite attractions."

Nov. 17 Disney+ Original Titles

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Premiere

"The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 "Star Wars Holiday Special." The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co branded content can. Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

Nov. 18 Disney+ Original Titles

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Premiere (Mickey Mouse's Birthday) "Supermarket Scramble" – "Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey."

– "Mickey and his friends' plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey." "Cheesewranglers" – "Mickey Mouse attempts to wrangle a prized herd across the stunning vistas of the Big Thunder Valley, but Peg-Leg Pete stands in his way."

Nov. 20 Disney+ Originals

Marvel's 616, Premiere

"Marvel's 616 explores Marvel's rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel's world- spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the 'forgotten' characters of Marvel, and much more. Marvel's 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club." The Real Right Stuff, Premiere

"The Real Right Stuff tells the remarkable true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s. The two-hour documentary, from National Geographic, complements the Disney+ original scripted series The Right Stuff which will premiere its season finale on the same day. Directed and produced by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jennings (Apollo: Missions to the Moon, Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes), The Real Right Stuff is a gripping account of NASA's Project Mercury program, which revolutionized America's role in human space exploration and inspired future generations of space enthusiasts. Free of modern-day narration and interviews, the special uses Jennings' signature style to give viewers unparalleled access to the early days of the space race." One Day At Disney, Episode 151, "Season Finale"

"Revisit One Day at Disney's compelling and inspiring cast members in the Season Finale. From the heart of the Disney parks to the streets of Madrid, take a look back at the memorable moments and the people who make them possible as we go behind-the-scenes to experience Disney magic like never before."