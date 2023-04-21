Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2023

As May approaches, Disney+ is getting ready to unveil an exciting list of fresh content. After spending April stocking everything from Jeremy Renner's new series Rennervations to The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, with the live action Peter Pan & Wendy set to debut later this month, the Disney-backed streamer is planning to unleash a roster of new series and films in May 2023. Next month, the Disney+ streaming library will be stocked will be stocked not with one, but two new Star Wars series. On May 4, both Star Wars: Visions, Vol. 2, offering nine new short films animated by studios from around the globe, and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers, early grade schoolers, and their families, will debut. The Disney+ original movie Carter, as well as Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, will also premiere in May. Perhaps most-anticipated, though, is American Born Chinese, the streamer's adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's 2006 graphic novel. The eight-episode adaptation explores the Asian-American cultural experience as told through three intersecting tales. It reunited the award-winning cast of last year's groundbreaking sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, bringing back together Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Ke Huy Quan. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in May.

May 2 New Library Titles

A Small Light (2 episodes)

May 3 New Library Titles

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances giving insight into Ed's world. In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music."

May 4 Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"Following on the Emmy Award®-nominated success of "Star Wars: Visions," the newest iteration will continue to push the boundaries of "Star Wars" storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars. The shorts included in "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 were created by international animation studios including: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), PunkRobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'ART Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D'ART Shtajio's short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States)." Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming

"Set 200 years before "The Phantom Menace," during the High Republic era, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They'll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend."

May 5 New Library Titles

Charles: In His Own Words Disney+ Originals

Entrelazados Live! - Premiere

"Live the "Entrelazados Live" experience! The show includes the original songs "Donde voy" and "Convénceme", covers from the '90s such as "Keep Living Without Your Love", a selection of songs from the musical "Freaky Friday: A New Musical" and musical hits of the moment such as "Tacones Rojos" and "Vivir Así"."

May 9 New Library Titles

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 10 New Library Titles

Life Below Zero (S20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4) Disney+ Originals

The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album."

May 12 Disney+ Originals

Crater - Premiere

""Crater" is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad's last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater."

May 16 New Library Titles

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 17 New Library Titles

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

May 23 New Library Titles

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 24 New Library Titles

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes) Disney+ Originals

American Born Chinese – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

"Based on Gene Luen Yang's groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man's battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu." Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Season 2 Premiere – Episodes 1 – 6 Streaming

"Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world's favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!"

May 26 New Library Titles

Wild Life