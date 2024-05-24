Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2024

Disney+ has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this June. With May quickly winding to a close, the streamer has unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in June 2024, the titles joining a catalog that already includes movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. The Disney+ June lineup features two big titles: Dr. Who and Star Wars: The Acolyte. After premiering in mid-March and introducing fans to Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday, the hit series will continue to drop new episodes on Disney+, where it is available exclusively in the United States, throughout the month. June will also see the premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte, the latest live-action Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. From showrunner Leslye Headland, the series is set during the end of the High Republic Era and stars Lee Jung-jae as a Jedi Master battling Amandla Stenberg's Mae, a former Padawan learner turned dangerous warrior. Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss also star. Other additions include Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3, Tiny House Nation Season 1, and more. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in June.

June 3 World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

June 4 Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes) The Acolyte- Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

In Lucasfilm's "The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems....The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

June 5 Disney Jr.'s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

June 7 Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Doctor Who "Rogue" – New Episode

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet.

June 8 Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

June 9 Celebrating Donald Duck's 90th Anniversary:

- Crazy Over Daisy

- Out on a Limb

- DIY Duck

June 11 The Acolyte- Episode 3 at 6pm PT

June 12 Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

June 14 Doctor Who "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" – New Episode

June 18 Clotilda: The Return Home The Acolyte- Episode 4 at 6pm PT

June 19 Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

June 21 Doctor Who "Empire of Death" – New Episode

June 25 The Acolyte- Episode 5 at 6pm PT

June 26 Beaches

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)

Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode "Tiny Haunted Houses")

Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)

June 28 Disney Jr.'s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of "The Little Mermaid." It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel's two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.