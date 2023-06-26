Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2023

July is almost here, and Disney+ is prepping its library for a long list of new arrivals. After spending the month of June stocking everything from the Disney+ original film Flamin' Hot to the streaming premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, the streamer in July 2023 will grow its content catalogue with additions like the third season of the critically acclaimed Australian import Bluey and the ambitious animated sci-fi anthology series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in July.

July 2 New Library Titles

Bull Shark Bandits (special)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark (special)

Saved From a Shark (special)

Shark Below Zero (special)

Shark Eat Shark (special)

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack...And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

July 5 New Library Titles

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

This action-packed animated sci-fi anthology presents ten futuristic visions from Africa inspired by the continent's diverse histories and cultures. Executive produced by Oscar®-winning director Peter Ramsey, these ten short films made by a new generation of animation creators draw on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. This is Africa as you've never seen it before. Secret Invasion – Episode 3

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

July 7 New Library Titles

Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

July 12 New Library Titles

Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Secret Invasion – Episode 4

July 19 New Library Titles

Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)

Hailey's on It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)

America's Funniest Home Videos (S20-22) Disney+ Originals

Secret Invasion – Episode 5

July 26 New Library Titles

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)

Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

Raven's Home (S6, 5 episodes) Disney+ Originals

Secret Invasion - Episode 6

