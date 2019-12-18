Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2020

Disney+ is ringing in the new year with a slate of new content! As the clock ticks down to midnight, the new streaming service will be busy adding dozens of new titles to its expansive catalogue in January 2020, meaning that those who don’t yet have a subscription should get one now!

The new titles will begin to be added on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and will continue throughout the month. Among the new additions are new episodes of some fan-favorite original series, a little something for the ’90s kid in your life, and even more for Marvel lovers!

Keep scrolling to see all of the titles coming to Disney+ in January 2020, as compiled by TV Guide and What’s On Disney Plus, and don’t forget to check out the entire list of titles that were made available upon launch by clicking here!

Coming 1/1

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)

Bugged (Short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Cool Runnings

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Great Lakes

Drain The Ocean: WWII

Drain The Oceans (Season 2)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

El Materdor (Short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

Hacksaw

Holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

Moon Mater (Short)

Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (Season 1)

Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

Red Tails

Rescue Squad Mater (Short)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

Spinning (Short)

Super Rhino (Short)

The Golden Touch (Short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)

Time Travel Mater (Short)

Tokyo Mater (Short)

Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1)

Coming 1/2 – 1/3

Life Below Zero (Season 13)

Avail. 1/3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 109 – “Opening Night”

“After months of rehearsals, the theater kids gear up for an unforgettable opening night. But when unexpected audience members show up to shake the cast to its core, will the show ‘go on’ if the Wildcats aren’t all in this together?”

Encore! – Episode 109 – “Pippin”

“Thirty-five years ago, high school classmates from Youth Performing Arts High School in Louisville, Kentucky performed the Broadway classic “Pippin.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals. William Bradford, the director from the original musical Pippin,helps co-direct this performance.”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 109 – “Radiant Jayera”

“Jayera is a young woman who has been working to level the playing field for those in her neighborhood who could use support in hard financial times. From fundraising for Free Wash Day to holding pop-up ‘pay what you can’ shops, her community service is a benchmark of humanitarianism in her town. Now, Marvel recognizes her incredible work by making her a Super Hero.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 109 – “Coffee”

“Jeff Goldblum is buzzed about COFFEE as he learns the secrets behind its popularity and ubiquity. From driving cattle on the Texan plains to enjoying a late-night cup of Joe and meeting the brains behind ‘Latte Art,’ Jeff delves into a drink that’s becoming both an art and a science, while he also plays a crucial role in facilitating social interaction.”

One Day at Disney – Episode 105 “Bob Iger: CEO”

“Bob Iger recalls the early days of his career and shares what inspires him as Disney’s CEO.”

Pick of the Litter – Episode 103 “Training Begins”

“After returning to Guide Dogs for the Blind, the dogs begin formal training.”

Forky Asks A Question – “What is Cheese?”

“Buttercup, annoyed with all of Forky’s questions, speed teaches everything there is.”

Coming 1/8 – 1/10

Aladdin (2019)

Avail. 1/10

Destino (Short)

Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 110 – “Act Two”

“It’s Act Two of opening night, and the stakes have never been higher. After last-minute cast changes in Act One — and so much left unsaid between Ricky and Nini — there’s more drama offstage than on.”

Encore! – Episode 110 – “High School Musical”

“Twelve years ago, high school classmates from Fish Creek High School in Fish Creek, Wisconsin performed the pop-culture phenomenon High School Musical. Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals.”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 110 – “Spectacular Sidney”

“Sidney fell in love with reading at a young age, but he wasn’t finding a lot of stories with characters who resembled him. So,he established his Books-n-Bros club, targeted to young, African-American boys to spread his love of reading and improve literacy skills. He wanted other kids like him to share in the power of stories, and now Marvel wants everyone to know the Super Hero Sidney is.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 110 – “Cosmetics”

“Jeff Goldblum faces the truth about COSMETICS and discovers that it is a vehicle for both embracing who you are or becoming someone else entirely. From taking a crash course on all things cosmetic and learning the spiritual meaning behind Native American face designs to getting groovy at a drag-queen show, Jeff gets to the root of why the world is crazy for COSMETICS.”

One Day at Disney – Episode 106 – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”

“The cast & crew of Modern Family describe what it’s like to be a part of the infamous Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan.”

Pick of the Litter – Episode 104 – “Next Level Training”

“The training dogs advance. Amara’s fate is determined. Raffi is returned for formal training.”

Forky Asks A Question – Finale – “What is Reading?”

“The energetic Peas-n-a-Pod siblings teach Forky about reading and how it is done, with a little help from Mr. Spell.”

SparkShorts – “Loop”

“In ‘Loop,’ two kids at canoe camp find themselves adrift on a lake, unable to move forward until they find a new way to connect and see the world through each other’s eyes. This film breaks new ground by featuring Pixar’s first non-verbal autistic character.”

Coming 1/17 – 1/24

Diary of a Future President – Episode 1

Encore – Episode 11

Pick of the Litter – Episode 5

Marvel Hero Project – Episode 11

The World According To Jeff Goldblum – Episode 11

One Day At Disney (Short)

Avail. 1/24

Diary of a Future President- Episode 2

Encore – Episode 12 (Finale)

Marvel Hero Project – Episode 12

Pick of the Litter – Episode 6 (Finale)

The World According To Jeff Goldblum – Episode 12 (Finale)

One Day At Disney (Short)

Coming 1/28 – 1/31

The Lion King (2019)

Avail. 1/31

Diary of a Future President- Episode 3

Marvel Hero Project – Episode 13

One Day At Disney (Short)

How much does Disney+ cost?

Still holding out on getting that subscription? Thankfully, Disney+ is cheaper than many of the competitors, meaning you can enjoy all things Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel, Star Wars (yes, that means Baby Yoda), and more!

New subscribers will be treated to a 7-day free trial before they either shell out $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year for a subscription. Subscribers can bundle their Disney+ subscription with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

New and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited Verizon customers can also receive a full-year of Disney+ for free. The offer also extends to its new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers.

What devices work with Disney+?

Set to be available in most global markets within two years, Disney+ is compatible with most devices.

Here are all the devices that support Disney+ at launch:

• Roku

• PlayStation 4

• Fire TV

• Apple TV

• Android

• iOS

• Chromecast

• Xbox

• Samsung Smart TVs

• LG Smart TVs

• Web browsers

Unfortunately for those hoping to stream on Nintendo Switch, the device is currently not compatible with Disney+. It is unclear if the device will be made compatible with Disney+ in the future.