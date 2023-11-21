Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2023

The holiday season is here, and Disney+ is certainly in the spirit of giving. Ahead of the start of a new month, the streamer has unveiled its complete list of TV series and movies arriving in December 2023, giving subscribers more than enough options to stay entertained while keep warm indoors. December will be a month of both comings and goings. Arriving to the library next month will be the premiere of Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2, with new episodes set to drop daily through Dec. 30, and the debut of several Doctor Who specials with David Tennant. The month will also bring with it the two-episode premiere of Disney's highly-anticipated TV adaptation of Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The series will premiere and return to the streamer as several others conclude their current seasons, including The Santa Clauses Season 2 and Dancing with the Stars Season 32. Meanwhile, December will mark the streaming debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in December.

Dec. 1 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny The Shepherd – Premiere

On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety. Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring adventure!

Dec. 2 Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Premiere

The three specials, "The Star Beast" (Nov. 25), "Wild Blue Yonder" (Dec. 2) and "The Giggle" (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his "Doctor Who" debut).

Dec. 5 Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Semi-Finals (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two-Part Special

Spanish celebrity Isabel Preysler welcomes us in the privacy of her home to show us how she celebrates one of the most memorable dates of the year: Christmas. With her staff's help, Isabel oversees even the most minute details and shares the joy of the present and the nostalgia of the past with her children.

Dec. 6 The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode) The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Season Finale

The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation. Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere

Suho and Hyeonseo, who once dated for six years, meet again as a youthful rich CEO and a piano instructor. K works with Suho on a collaborative project and invites Hyeonseo to join them. Suho and Hyeonseo embark on a bumpy romantic journey full of twists and turns. Will history repeat itself?

Dec. 8 The Mission Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else's property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won't get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?

Dec. 9 Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere

Dec. 9 Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere

Dec. 11 Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1) prevnext

Dec. 12 Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Finale (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Dec. 12 Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Finale (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Dec. 13 The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes) Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4

Dec. 13 The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dec. 15 CMA Country Christmas Special prevnext

Dec. 20 Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus' master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy's journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he's destined to be. Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6

Ex-lovers, Suho and Hyeonseo reunite under different circumstances. Will history repeat itself? Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode

Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world's favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

Dec. 22 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Premiere

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Premiere

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Dec. 23 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 2

Dec. 23 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 2

Dec. 24 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 3

Dec. 24 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 3

Dec. 25 Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 4

Dec. 25 Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 4

Dec. 26 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 5

Dec. 26 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 5

Dec. 27 Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3

Percy is tasked with the quest to return Zeus' stolen Master Bolt, to stop a war between the gods. Choosing Annabeth and Grover as his quest mates, they set off to retrieve it from the Underworld. Enemies derail their journey before it's barely begun, and the three seek refuge from a stranger that could pose even more of a dangerous threat... Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 6

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. prevnext

Dec. 28 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 7

Dec. 28 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 7

Dec. 29 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 8

Dec. 29 Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 8