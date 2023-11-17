'Frozen 4' Is Officially in the Works

Disney is taking another trip to Arendelle. Less than a year after announcing Frozen 3, which hasn't yet been released, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger confirmed Thursday Frozen 4 is in the works.

Iger shared the news during an appearance on Good Morning America from Hong Kong Disneyland as the park opened its new "World of Frozen" area, telling audiences, "I'll give you a little surprise there Michael: Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too." Although Iger said he didn't "have much to say about those films right now," he shared that "Jenn Lee, who created Frozen – the original Frozen and Frozen II – is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories." Meanwhile, on social media, Frozen songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez confirmed that she and Robert Lopez will be back to pen new songs for the two follow-up films.

NEW: A new "Frozen 4" movie may be "in the works," Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals! ❄️ https://t.co/LMUF7DsEHt pic.twitter.com/H2kPet2nCu — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 16, 2023

The idea of a fourth Frozen film comes as little surprise. Frozen is still one of Disney's most bankable brands, with both Frozen and Frozen II crossing $1 billion at the global box office when they were released in 2013 and 2019, respectively, according to The Numbers. The 2013 movie grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated film ever made until the 2019 Lion King remake overtook it. The film also won the Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "Let It Go." The films center around the adventures of Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel)," with the voice cast also including Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

Disney has been hoping to further capitalize on Frozen and Frozen II's success. In February 2022, Iger confirmed that Frozen 3 was among a new slate of animated films in the works, with new installments of Zootopia and Toy Story also planned. In August of this year, Disney announced a new Frozen podcast, Frozen: Forces of Nature, which introduces new characters and stories from the land of Arendelle.

News of Frozen 4 came as Iger was in Hong Kong for the opening ceremony of "World of Frozen," a new attraction that will allow guests to meet Olaf, Anna, and Elsa and also dine at restaurants and walk the streets that evoke the mystical world of Arendelle. Iger said of the attraction, "It's just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of Frozen and interact with all the great characters from the films."